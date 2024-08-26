Introducing Ribo-ID® : A Revolutionary Custom Service For Small RNA/RNA Fragmentomics Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Excellent Tool for Validating RNA NGS

SANTA CRUZ, CA, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RealSeq , a leading biotechnology company, is excited to announce the launch of their newest custom service, Ribo-ID® . This innovative offers a circularization-based RT-qPCR method for the detection and analysis of any small RNA or RNA fragment. Designed with RealSeq's in-house bioinformatics expertise, Ribo-ID® provides highly sensitive and accurate results, making it an excellent tool for validating RNA Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) projects.The Ribo-ID® custom assay service is designed to meet the needs of researchers and scientists in various fields, including genomics, molecular biology, and biomedical research. With its customizable design, Ribo-ID® can be tailored to detect specific small RNA molecules or RNA fragments, providing researchers with a comprehensive analysis of their samples. This service works well with all sample sources and is also cost-effective and time-efficient, allowing for quick and reliable results."We are eager to introduce Ribo-ID®, our latest custom service that will seamlessly validate small RNA NGS projects as well as contribute to more accurate sample analysis," said Dr. Sergio Barberan-Soler, CEO of RealSeq. "With our in-house bioinformatics expertise and cutting-edge technology, Ribo-ID® offers a highly sensitive and accurate method for detecting small RNAs. We believe this service will greatly benefit researchers and scientists in their studies while contributing to advancements in the field of RNA fragmentomics ."With Ribo-ID®, RealSeq continues to lead the way in providing innovative solutions for the scientific community, furthering the understanding of small RNA and RNA fragmentomics and their role in biological processes.RealSeq's Ribo-ID® service is now available for researchers and scientists worldwide. For more information, please visit the website or contact us @ ....

