Electric Vehicle Market Projected Growth From USD 160 Billion In 2023 To USD 628 Billion By 2030, With A CAGR Of 16.4%

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Electric Vehicles is expected to grow at 16.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 628 billion by 2030 from USD 160 billion in 2023.

An electric vehicle operates on electricity unlike its counterpart, which runs on fuel. Instead of internal combustion engines, these vehicles run on an electric motor that requires a constant supply of energy from batteries to operate. These vehicles employ different kinds of batteries. Lithium-ion, molten salt, zinc-air, and other nickel-based designs are among them. The main purpose of the electric car was to displace traditional modes of transportation, which pollute the environment. Its increased popularity can be attributed to many technical breakthroughs. It performs better than traditional cars in terms of fuel economy, low carbon emissions and maintenance, ease of charging at home, smoother driving, and decreased engine noise.

Batteries, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are the three categories of electric vehicle types. Furthermore, although they cost a little more than their gasoline-powered counterparts, electric cars don't need to have their engine oil changed. Some issues, including a dearth of infrastructure for charging, high production costs, range anxiety, and serviceability, are anticipated to impede the EV market's expansion. Additionally, the development of self-driving electric car technology, proactive government initiatives, and technical developments are anticipated to generate adequate chances for the major players in the electric vehicle market.

Top Key Market Players

Volvo Cars, Toyota Motor Corporation, Protean Electric, Nissan Motor Corporation Ltd., Hyundai, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Motors, Ford Motor Company, Daimler, Continental, BMW, Baic Motor, and ABB Ltd., Tesla

Recent developments in the Electric Vehicle Market:

In April 2024, Tesla launched Model 3 Performance, a high-performance version of Tesla's popular electric sedan Model 3. It has 510 horsepower (up from 455), 296 miles of estimated driving range, an adaptive suspension system, a dedicated Track driving mode, upgraded brakes, sport seats, and a staggered wheel and tire setup.

July 2022 – Ford announced plans to ramp up its global electric truck, van, and SUV production by up to 600,000 units annually by 2023. Demand for EVs (and the batteries that power them) is expected to grow dramatically over the next few years. Ford will use new, less expensive batteries in its Mustang Mach-E next year and in the F-150 Lightning by 2024.

October 2022 - Daimler Truck AG signed a strategic partnership agreement with Gehring Technologies GmbH to focus on building expertise in process development and prototype construction of commercial vehicle-specific electric motors. The partnership covers the prototypical construction of so-called "truck-e-fied" e-motors and further developing and testing innovative production processes.

Market Dynamics:

Advancement in Battery Technology

The electric car business is changing due to advancements in battery technology, which are affecting factors including cost, efficiency, and range. Lithium-ion batteries are currently the most widely used battery type for electric vehicles, and they have advanced significantly in recent years. Lithium-ion battery energy density is being improved through continual research and development to store more power without needlessly increasing the size or weight of the batteries. Rather, this has prompted the creation of electric vehicles with a greater range, allaying a significant apprehension that the majority of people had about purchasing an electric vehicle. In addition to lithium-ion batteries, other technologies are being explored to revolutionise the electric car market. For instance, Recent research has led to the development of solid-state batteries, which have higher energy densities and far better safety standards since they use solid electrolytes rather than liquid ones.

Battery Longevity and Replacement Costs

One of the best methods to replace diesel-electric locomotives and lower greenhouse gas emissions is through electric mobility. Issues include the lifespan of batteries and the expense of purchasing fresh ones. Additionally, the majority of people who wish to drive an electric car find that the poor driving range caused by battery degradation is a real problem. Even while users have greater hope thanks to more efficient battery technology, some people still struggle with "range anxiety" when they have to make cross-country travels or don't have the luxury of charging at a convenient location. In addition, user behavior, charging routines, and environmental factors all have an impact on how useful a battery is.

Buyers should reevaluate their preferences based on the type of car and battery capacity, even if electric vehicle batteries may cost as much as tens of thousands of dollars. This cost may deter many would-be purchasers and raise questions about whether gas-powered vehicles will ultimately be more affordable in the long run than electric ones.

Rapid Investment in Charging Infrastructure

People now find it easier and more convenient to own batteries thanks to the installation of quick charging facilities by both public and commercial organizations. By reducing the time between product launch and production, OEMs may introduce more affordable electric car models more quickly thanks to modular platforms. These platforms offer a versatile and scalable solution that can adapt to changing customer preferences over time, with a variety of models available.

Segments Analysis:

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles to Hold Maximum Market Share Due to Increasing Demand for PEVs

Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into Two-Wheelers, passenger, and commercial vehicles. Since sales of passenger vehicles are growing in China, India, Norway, and Germany, this sector has the largest market share. The high rate of EV adoption in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the presence of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), EV manufacturers, and other automakers in the region. Throughout the projected term, these elements will support the segment's expansion. Furthermore, because of the continuous advancements in EV battery technology to increase commercial vehicle load capacity, the commercial vehicle market is predicted to develop at the quickest rate in the upcoming years.

By Drive Type

Affordability of Front-wheel Drive Vehicles to Drive Component Segment Growth

Based on the drive type, the market is divided into all-wheel drive, front-wheel drive, and rear-wheel drive. In 2023, the segment with front-wheel drive had the biggest market share. During the projected period, this segment is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR. This growth is explained by the vehicle's cost-effectiveness. In general, front-wheel drive systems are less expensive to produce and maintain than all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive systems. Customers may now purchase front-wheel drive vehicles at a lower cost, which is contributing to the expansion of the market.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest share of revenues in 2023 which was around 46.76%, due to the growth of e-vehicle sales in regional economies like China, Japan, South Korea, and India with initiatives such as the government initiatives, automotive manufacturers, policymakers, non-profit organizations, and charging network companies focussing on doing things like the launch of a new non-profit organization. Urbanization, environmental regulations, and recent advances in EV technology such as improved battery efficiency and expanded charging infrastructure all serve to further consolidate the Asia Pacific's dominance in the market.

With smart regulations and a strong industrial foundation, China is leading the way in innovation for electric cars, setting the global standard. China's leadership in production technology and battery recharging infrastructure significantly enhances its stake in the worldwide adoption of electric vehicles. The Chinese government is working to improve its electric vehicle systems quickly by establishing far-flung charging networks and other initiatives to usher in new energy vehicles (NEVs) into cities and villages alike. Likewise, India plays an important role in the electric vehicle movement owing to robust support mechanisms and several incentives that have been put in place over time.

Key Market Segments: Electric Vehicles Market

Electric Vehicles Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Electric Vehicles Market by Vehicle Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Two-Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles Market by Vehicle Class, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Mid-Priced

Luxury

Electric Vehicles Market by Top Speed, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Less Than 100 Mph

100 To 125 Mph

More Than 125 Mph

Electric Vehicles Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Battery Systems

Ups Systems

Others

Electric Vehicles Market by Vehicle Drive Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All Wheel Drive

Electric Vehicles Market by Vehicle End Use, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Electric Vehicles Market by Region, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The Electric Vehicles Market report gives answers to the following:

What guidelines are followed by key performers to contest this COVID-19 condition?

What are the drivers, opportunities, challenges, and dangers of the market?

will face surviving?

Which are the essential market players in the Electric Vehicles industry?

What is the forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global market for the duration of the forecast period (2024-2030)?

What could be the anticipated value of the Electric Vehicles marketplace during the forecast period?

For Additional Information:

