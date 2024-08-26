عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gabelli Funds To Host 30Th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium At The Harvard Club, New York City


8/26/2024 8:16:40 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thursday, September 5, 2024

RYE, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York City on September 5th. The conference will draw top executives from more than ten companies, with a focus on the themes of strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website .

Featured Companies

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM)
Sean Gillen – CFO Dan Thoren – President & CEO
Chris Thorne – CFO
Matt Malone – VP & General Manager
Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI)
Gunnar Kleveland – President & CEO Victor Mendelson – CEO
Astronics Corporation (NYSE: ATRO) Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN)
Peter J. Gundermann – President & CEO
David Burney – CFO 		Michael Murray – CEO
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER) Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A)
Sam Davis – CEO Patrick Roche – CEO
Jennifer Walter – CFO
Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR) Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE: PKE)
Richard Maue – EVP & CFO
Jason Feldman – SVP IR, Treasury & Tax
Allison Polinak – VP IR 		Matthew Farabaugh – CFO
Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) Redwire Corporation. (NYSE: RDW)
Lynn Bamford – Chair & CEO
K. Christopher Farkas – VP & CFO 		Jonathan Baliff – CFO
Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)
Suman Mookerji – SVP & CFO Frank Connor – EVP & CFO
Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) VSE Corporation ( NASDAQ: VSEC)
Dr. Kobi Kagan – CFO John Cuomo – President & CEO
Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD)
Dan Provaznik – Director of IR


The Harvard Club, New York City For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact:
Thursday, September 5, 2024 starting at 8:30 am James Carey, Client Relations, ... , (914) 921-8318

Registratio n link : CLICK HERE

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:
Tony Bancroft, Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-5083


MENAFN26082024004107003653ID1108601062


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search