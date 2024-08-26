Lord Krishna Taught Us To Walk On Path Of Truth, Righteousness: CM Yogi In Mathura

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) On the second day of his two-day visit to Mathura, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited the birthplace of Lord Krishna and remarked, that mankind was taught to walk on the path of truth and righteousness by him.

"Lord Krishna, as the son of Devaki and Vasudev, incarnated on this Earth to establish righteousness, truth, and justice during the Dwapara Yuga. Through the verses of the Bhagavad Gita, he has given us a new lease of life", said CM Yogi.

On the occasion of 'Janmashtami', he offered prayers at the Thakur Keshavdev temple and worshipped Lord Krishna in the inner chamber. The temple management welcomed him by presenting the CM a ceremonial scarf.

He also mentioned that Janmashtami was a sacred festival and remarked, "5,251 years ago, at this very place, Lord Krishna, the complete incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born as the son of Devaki and Vasudev and taught us to walk on the path of truth and righteousness."

CM Yogi welcomed all the devotees and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country and his state.

He urged everyone to follow the path of righteousness, truth, and justice that Lord Krishna advocated 5,000 years ago.

The CM also offered prayers at the Yog Maya Temple and Bhagwat Bhavan to the divine couple Radha and Krishna.

CM Adityanath arrived in Mathura district for a two-day visit to participate in the Shri Krishna Janmashtami festival.

On Sunday evening, he made an unplanned visit to Banke Bihari Temple. Although his official itinerary released by the administration did not include a visit to Vrindavan, after arriving in Mathura in the evening, the CM expressed his desire to visit the renowned temple.

After inaugurating the Krishna Janmashtami festival celebrations, CM Yogi also laid the foundation for 138 development projects worth crores and then he visited the Banke Bihari Temple at 9 P.M.