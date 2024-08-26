Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Outlook And Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Increased Awareness And Diagnosis Rates Boosting Treatment Adoption

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiple Sclerosis Drugs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Multiple Sclerosis Drugs is estimated at US$21.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$33.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the multiple sclerosis drugs market is driven by several factors, including ongoing advancements in the understanding of MS pathology that lead to novel therapeutic targets and drug development. Increased prevalence of MS across the globe and the rising demand for more effective and safer treatments fuel the market's expansion. Furthermore, the approval of new and innovative drugs by regulatory bodies accelerates their adoption in clinical practice. The market is also supported by robust patient advocacy networks that promote awareness, education, and access to new treatments, ensuring that patients benefit from the latest advances in MS care. Additionally, improvements in diagnostic technologies aid in earlier detection and treatment initiation, which is critical for optimal management of the disease.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Immmunomoderator Drugs segment, which is expected to reach US$13.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.5%. The Immunosuppresant Drugs segment is also set to grow at 5.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $5.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.6% CAGR to reach $5.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions. Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AB Science SA, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Banner Life Sciences, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Select Competitors (Total 49 Featured):

AB Science SA

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.

Banner Life Sciences

Biogen, Inc.

Biohaven, Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Janssen Sciences Ireland UC

MediciNova, Inc.

Novartis International AG

Opexa Therapeutics, Inc.

Sandoz Group AG

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. TG Therapeutics, Inc. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 235 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $21.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Innovations in Neuroprotective Treatment Approaches

Rising Prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis Worldwide

New Developments in Disease-Modifying Therapies (DMTs)

Clinical Trial Landscapes and Their Role in Therapy Advancements

Regulatory Incentives for Accelerated Drug Approval

Technological Advancements in Drug Administration

Increased Awareness and Diagnosis Rates Boosting Treatment Adoption

Global Expansion and Localization of Drug Production

Market Challenges Related to High Treatment Costs

Advocacy and Educational Efforts Improving Treatment Outcomes The Future of Treatment: Potential for a Cure and Preventive Measures

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900