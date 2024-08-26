Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Outlook And Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Increased Awareness And Diagnosis Rates Boosting Treatment Adoption
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiple Sclerosis Drugs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Multiple Sclerosis Drugs is estimated at US$21.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$33.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the multiple sclerosis drugs market is driven by several factors, including ongoing advancements in the understanding of MS pathology that lead to novel therapeutic targets and drug development. Increased prevalence of MS across the globe and the rising demand for more effective and safer treatments fuel the market's expansion. Furthermore, the approval of new and innovative drugs by regulatory bodies accelerates their adoption in clinical practice.
The market is also supported by robust patient advocacy networks that promote awareness, education, and access to new treatments, ensuring that patients benefit from the latest advances in MS care. Additionally, improvements in diagnostic technologies aid in earlier detection and treatment initiation, which is critical for optimal management of the disease.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Immmunomoderator Drugs segment, which is expected to reach US$13.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.5%. The Immunosuppresant Drugs segment is also set to grow at 5.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $5.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.6% CAGR to reach $5.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments. Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies. Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Key Questions Answered:
How is the Global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market expected to evolve by 2030? What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market? Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period? How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AB Science SA, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Banner Life Sciences, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Select Competitors (Total 49 Featured):
AB Science SA Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. Banner Life Sciences Biogen, Inc. Biohaven, Ltd. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Janssen Sciences Ireland UC MediciNova, Inc. Novartis International AG Opexa Therapeutics, Inc. Sandoz Group AG Sanofi SA Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. TG Therapeutics, Inc.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 235
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $21.3 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $33.8 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Global Economic Update Multiple Sclerosis Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Innovations in Neuroprotective Treatment Approaches Rising Prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis Worldwide New Developments in Disease-Modifying Therapies (DMTs) Clinical Trial Landscapes and Their Role in Therapy Advancements Regulatory Incentives for Accelerated Drug Approval Technological Advancements in Drug Administration Increased Awareness and Diagnosis Rates Boosting Treatment Adoption Global Expansion and Localization of Drug Production Market Challenges Related to High Treatment Costs Advocacy and Educational Efforts Improving Treatment Outcomes The Future of Treatment: Potential for a Cure and Preventive Measures
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit
