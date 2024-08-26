COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING IN POWAY, CA ACQUIRES SECOND LOCATION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) POWAY, CA, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving® , an award-winning company and leader in stress-free solutions for junk removal and moving needs, has a new owner of its North San Diego franchise. Eddy Jabbour, franchise partner of the Poway, CA College HUNKS location, has purchased the North San Diego franchise and will now provide donation pickups, general assistance, and the company's signature fast, friendly junk removal and moving services to the North San Diego community.



College HUNKS has been a trusted, professional mover and junk hauler for nearly 20 years and has delivered thousands of moves to satisfied clients across the United States. The Poway team can tailor its services to fit each client's needs whether it's a full-service relocation or smaller, trash pickup, furniture staging, vehicle loading, and more. All moving costs are provided upfront so there are no surprise fees.



“Being a business owner and franchise partner of College HUNKS has provided me with more financial freedom and and the ability to grow my business and take on a larger geographic area,” said Eddy Jabbour, franchise owner of the Poway and North San Diego locations.“My team and I are happy to now add that territory to our business and assist new clients with all of their moving and junk hauling needs.”



The Poway team will now also serve La Jolla and the neighborhoods of Sorrento Valley, Pacific Beach, Mira Mesa, Tierrasanta, Clairemont and Kearny Mesa in San Diego.



“Eddy is a great example of what a successful College HUNKS franchise partner can achieve,” said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "His hard work and dedication serving Poway has created new opportunities for him to take on more clients and I'm thrilled for his success.”



College HUNKS is a purpose-driven company dedicated to being a part of the community. College HUNKS has donated 4 million meals to U.S. Hunger by donating two meals for every moving or junk-hauling job completed. The Poway HUNKS team plans to give back to North San Diego as well by continuing to deliver gently used furniture and other essential items from its junk removal business to organizations in need.



For more information about the Poway, CA HUNKS, visit poway/ or call 858.216.4600.



About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving



College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.



For more information, visit .

Angella Miller

Ink Link Marketing

+1 319-331-5090

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.