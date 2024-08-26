Chile’S Income Landscape In 2023: A Closer Look At The Wage Gap And Regional Disparities

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recently, Chile's National Institute of Statistics reported on wage distribution. This data revealed key insights into the economy.



The Supplementary Income Survey (ESI ) provided this information. They conducted the survey between October and December 2022.



The average monthly net income was 826,535 CLP ($909). However, significant disparities exist based on gender, sector, and region.



The survey highlighted a pronounced gender wage gap. Men earned 919,574 CLP ($1,012) monthly on average.



In contrast, women earned only 704,953 CLP ($776). This reflects a 23.3% income disparity among women. Consequently, challenges in achieving gender pay equity persist in Chile.





Public Sector Leads in Wages

Public sector employees earned the most. Their average monthly income was 1,144,591 CLP ($1,259). Private sector employees earned 881,029 CLP ($969) on average.



Self-employed workers earned significantly less, averaging 459,927 CLP ($506). Employers reported the highest average income at 1,397,101 CLP ($1,537).

Regional Income Disparities

Income levels varied significantly across Chile. Antofagasta recorded the highest average income at 1,085,860 CLP ($1,195). Magallanes followed with 958,568 CLP ($1,055).



The Metropolitan Region reported 948,658 CLP ($1,044). These figures exceed the national average of 826,535 CLP ($909).



Median incomes highlighted regional differences. Antofagasta had a median income of 704,141 CLP ($775).



Aysén reported 619,482 CLP ($682). Atacama's median income was 600,000 CLP ($660). Regional economic conditions heavily influence wage levels.

Income Distribution: A Closer Look

The ESI detailed income distribution across the population. A significant portion, 16.8%, earned between 400,000 CLP ($440) and 500,000 CLP ($550).



Meanwhile, 12.2% earned between 500,000 CLP ($550) and 600,000 CLP ($660). Additionally, 8.7% fell into the 600,000 CLP ($660) to 700,000 CLP ($770) bracket.



Notably, 23.6% earned 1 million CLP ($1,100) or more. Only 2% earned 3 million CLP ($3,301) or more.

Why It Matters

This data paints a comprehensive picture of the income distribution in Chile. It highlights crucial issues, like the gender wage gap. Regional economic disparities also stand out.



Policymakers must understand these patterns. They aim to address inequality and promote economic fairness. Chile continues to navigate economic challenges.



In short, these figures will shape future policies and initiatives. They aim to foster a more equitable society.

MENAFN26082024007421016031ID1108600611