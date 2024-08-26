Reports highlight crucial role of U.S. support in Israel's ongoing pursuit of Yahya Sinwar

(MENAFN) Recent reports have highlighted the crucial role of U.S. support in Israel's ongoing pursuit of Yahya Sinwar, a prominent Hamas leader. According to the latest information, the United States has provided Israel with sophisticated ground-penetrating radar technology to aid in the search for Sinwar and other key figures of the group.



At 61 years old, Sinwar is considered one of the most wanted individuals in the world due to his influential position within Hamas. On January 31, Israeli and American officials believed they had a rare opportunity to capture or eliminate Sinwar. This belief was based on intelligence suggesting that Sinwar was hiding in an elaborate tunnel system in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli commandos carried out a major operation targeting this tunnel network, aiming to seize what they perceived as a crucial chance to apprehend him.



Despite these efforts, locating Sinwar has proven to be exceptionally challenging. Following the Hamas attacks on October 7, which Sinwar orchestrated, he has become increasingly elusive. He has maintained a low profile, avoiding public appearances, limiting communication with his followers, and leaving few indications of his whereabouts.



Both U.S. and Israeli officials have acknowledged that Sinwar has skillfully evaded their extensive intelligence operations. His methods of communication with Hamas remain shrouded in secrecy, further complicating efforts to capture him.



Sinwar's continued evasion has prevented Israel from achieving a significant victory in its conflict with Hamas. According to a report by the New York Times, the failure to neutralize Sinwar undermines Israel's ability to claim a decisive triumph in the ongoing struggle against Hamas.

