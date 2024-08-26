(MENAFN- PR Newswire) YANGZHOU, China, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. ("MHUA" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MHUA ), a reputable and provider of Class I, II, and III disposable medical devices with operating subsidiaries in China, today announced that Xin "Steven" Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Meihua, will present and discuss recent corporate events at LIVE! with Webull Corporate Connect: Virtual Healthcare Webinar on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM ET.

Conference Details:

Conference: LIVE! with Webull Corporate Connect: Virtual Healthcare Investment Webinar

Date/Time: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM ET

Presenter: Xin "Steven" Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Meihua

Registration Link:

About Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

Meihua International Medical Technologies is a reputable manufacturer and provider of Class I, II and III disposable medical devices with operating subsidiaries in China. The Company manufactures and sells Class I disposable medical devices, such as HDPE bottles for tablets and LDPE bottles for eye drops, throat strips and anal bags, as well as Class II and III disposable medical devices, such as disposable identification bracelets, gynecological examination kits, inspection kits, surgical kits, medical brushes, medical dressing, medical catheters, uterine tissue suction tables, virus sampling tubes, disposable infusion pumps, electronic pumps and anesthesia puncture kits, among other products which are sold under Meihua's own brands and are also sourced and distributed from other manufacturers. The Company has received an international "CE" certification and ISO 13485 system certification and has also registered with the FDA (registration number: 3006554788) for more than 20 Class I products. The Company has served hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions and medical equipment companies for more than 30 years, providing over 1,000 types of products for domestic sales, as well as more than120 products which are exported to more than 30 countries internationally across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

About Webull

Webull Financial LLC ("Webull Financial") is a leading online brokerage platform committed to empowering self-directed investors with innovative tools and cutting-edge technology. With low-cost trading on a wide range of assets, advanced charting tools, and real-time market data, Webull Financial is revolutionizing the way individuals approach investing. The user-centric approach and commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends underscore the mission to provide a seamless and rewarding experience for traders of all levels. Through the Webull Group, Webull Financial and its affiliates combine to serve tens of millions of users from over 180 countries worldwide. Securities and futures trading is offered to customers by Webull Financial, a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is also a member of the Financial Industry Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Webull Financial's holding company, Webull Corporation, is a Cayman Islands corporation headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, and owned by a diverse group of investors from the United States, Europe, and Asia. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. For more information about Webull, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company's future business development and plans of future business development, including its ability to successfully develop robotic assisted surgery systems and obtain licensure and certification for such systems, financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its annual report on Form 20-F, as well as on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

IR Department

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +86-0514-89800199

Christensen

Dee Wang

Email:

[email protected]

Tel: +86-010-59001548

