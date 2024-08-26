Suspected unexploded bomb prompts evacuation of England's south coast beach

(MENAFN) On Sunday, British authorities evacuated a beach on the south coast of England after the discovery of a suspected unexploded bomb in the coastal village of Birr, East Devon. The object, which washed ashore, was believed by some witnesses to be a shell. The situation prompted a swift response from local law enforcement and emergency services. Devon and Cornwall reported receiving information about a "suspected unexploded device" around 4 PM local time (1500 GMT), leading them to establish a security cordon around the area to ensure public safety.



The discovery was made by a beachgoer using a metal detector, who initially identified the suspicious object. Another individual, recognizing the potential danger, promptly notified the authorities. In response, the nearby road was closed, and both police and Coast Guard personnel were dispatched to secure the vicinity. However, before the explosive ordnance disposal unit could fully assess the situation, the object drifted back out to sea due to the rising tide, complicating efforts to investigate further. The Royal Coast Guard stated that their teams would return to the site at low tide to reassess the situation and determine the appropriate course of action.



This incident highlights the ongoing risks associated with unexploded ordnance in coastal areas, a legacy of past conflicts that occasionally resurfaces and requires careful handling by specialized units. The swift evacuation and coordinated response by multiple agencies underscore the seriousness with which such threats are treated, even when the full nature of the object remains uncertain. Authorities remain vigilant and will continue to monitor the area to ensure public safety.



