STOCK SPIRITS GROUP PRESENTS ITS NEW SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY AND INAUGURAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT FOR 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Stock Spirits Group has committed to reducing its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse (GHG) emissions by 42%

and by minimum 20% scope 3 [1] by 2030 as part of its revised Sustainability

Strategy built on the pillars of People, Planet, Processes. To support the implementation of the strategy, the Group announced a number of intermediate, specific and measurable commitments for each of the three pillars.

The Group has also published a Sustainability Report for 2023 to detail the measures taken to reduce environmental impact, a renewed governance model, ways to support local communities and create the best possible working conditions for employees.

WARSAW, Poland, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Sustainability Strategy is a response to strong consumer demand for sustainable products and practices during a time of global challenges like the climate crisis, water scarcity, societal changes and public health issues. Stock Spirits Group aspires to be a driver of positive change in those areas it can influence, and the new Sustainability Strategy reflects this desire – it is an integral part of the Group ambition and business strategy. Stock Spirits Group developed the

People, Planet, Processes Strategy to be aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

It has also signed a commitment letter with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Renewed Sustainability Strategy

The new Sustainability Strategy is based on three pillars: People, Planet, Process. Each pillar has its own defined focus areas and measurable commitments for the period 2025-2030[2].





In PEOPLE pillar company focuses on commitments in the areas of Health and safety, Responsible alcohol consumption and Equal treatment and inclusive organisation.

In the pillar of PLANET the Group defined its commitments in the areas of GHG Emissions reduction, Materials and packaging, Water and energy use, Responsible farming and sourcing of raw materials. In the pillar of PROCESSES Stock Spirits Group focuses on the areas of Transparent business conduct and Cybersecurity and data protection.

Sustainability Report 2023

In addition to the People, Planet, Processes Strategy, Stock Spirits Group is publishing its Sustainability Report. In 2023, the Group made significant strides in sustainable development, completing key projects like the construction of a state-of-the-art distillery in Lublin, Poland, an investment of EUR 50 million. In September 2023, the company completed four strategic acquisitions: Clan Campbell Scotch whisky and Dugas in France, Polmos Bielsko - Biala in Poland and Borco (now Stock Spirits GmbH) in Germany. These moves have strengthened the Group's position in Europe – now the fourth position in terms of value and volume market shares in 2023[3] in Europe - and have paved the way to drive sustainable practices wherever it is present.



The Group's commitment to sustainability has been recognised with an EcoVadis Silver Medal, placing it in the top 9% of the spirits industry globally. The Group aspires to attain a Platinum Medal by 2027.

Reflecting on the new Sustainability Strategy and Sustainability Report, Jean-Christophe Coutures, CEO of Stock Spirits Group summarised the Group's progress: "The year 2023 marked a dynamic transformation of our business and significant progress in our sustainability efforts. We have undertaken numerous projects that will enable us to fulfil the commitments outlined in our revised Sustainability Strategy 'People, Planet, Processes'. One of our standout achievements in 2023 was the completion of a cutting-edge distillery in Lublin. Due to its efficiency and the way it enables us to control quality, it is one of the most modern in Europe.



We are proud to be a signatory of the commitment letter of the Science Based Targets initiative. One of our ambitions is to cut GHG emissions in scope 1 and 2 by 42% and in scope 3 by minimum 20%

by 2030. We also regularly undergo external assessments by EcoVadis. Our efforts were recognised with a Silver Medal in 2023 and our goal is to attain the Platinum Medal by 2027.

Our ambition is to lead ESG activities in Central Europe and make sustainability a key contributor to our competitiveness and differentiation across Europe. I am convinced that only those companies that



develop in a sustainable and transparent way can build a long-term future and enjoy the trust of their stakeholders."

[1] By 2025, we will set a scope 3 intensity-based reduction target, which is equivalent to approximately a 20%1 absolute reduction in Scope 3 emissions. The final reduction targets will be submitted for SBTi validation in 2025.

20% absolute reduction does not consider the Lublin distillery, Poland and acquisitions.

[2]

The declared years for reaching ESG targets refer to Stock Spirits Group's fiscal year, October-September. The Group fiscal year 2023 covers the period from 01/10/2022 to 30/09/2023.



[3]

IWSR total 2023, spirits only, Europe excluding Ireland and UK.

