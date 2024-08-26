Najm Signs 5 Agreements with Major Automotive Dealers and Honors 150 Workshop Owners as part of the ‘NRN’ Service Providers

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh - August 25, 2024



Najm for Insurance Services held the ‘Integrated Partnerships’ forum last Thursday at the JW Marriott Riyadh, with the presence of representatives from the Insurance Authority, the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, insurance company leaders, major automotive dealers, as well as owners of classified repair centers and workshops from various regions, and senior officials from Najm.



During the forum, Najm honored 150 automotive dealers and certified workshop owners, as part of the Najm Repair Network Service ‘NRN’ which was recently launched by Najm to provide repair services for the vehicles damaged by traffic accidents according to the latest specifications and the highest quality standards. This service is part of Najm's efforts to expand its operations from accident surveying to repairing damaged vehicles. It also enhances the customer experience when it comes to post-accident procedures, and improving traffic safety standards.



As part of the forum activities, Najm signed 5 agreements with Al-Wallan Trading Company, Al-Jabr Trading Company, Abdullah Hashim Company Limited, AlTawkilat Universal Motors, and Mohamed Youssef Naghi- Hyundai, to join the NRN repair service providers.



In his opening speech, Ahmed Al-Qusayr, Executive Director of Supervision at the Insurance Authority, expressed his pleasure with the partnership between the insurance sector and vehicle repair services sector, pointing out that this strategic partnership, led by Najm and supported by Insurance Authority, represents a strategic investment in the future of insurance in the Kingdom. It sets new standards for traffic safety, reducing risks on Saudi roads and protecting the rights of insured parties and beneficiaries through a comprehensive vehicle repair system according to the highest quality standards. He also thanked all those involved in making this event possible and contributed to this positive change, and he looks forward to seeing the results of this service in the near future.”



Commenting on this occasion, Mohammed Y. Al Shehri, CEO of Najm, said: “The recently launched ‘NRN’ service reflects our expansion from accident inspection to post-accident support. It represents a qualitative leap in the services provided to insurance customers and vehicle owners. The core value of this service lies in providing integrated, streamlined, guaranteed, and entirely free services to owners of damaged vehicles. This value extends to the owners of vehicles damaged by traffic accidents, partners from repair centers, and it positively impacts the community as a whole.



The ‘NRN’ service is built on three main pillars that includes empowering insurance companies and vehicle repair workshops to deliver comprehensive services, improving vehicle repair quality to enhance road safety and the safety of road users, and leveraging Najm’s technological capabilities to overcome all difficulties for both customers and partners”, Al Shehri added.



Al Shehri also expressed his appreciation for the ‘NRN’ service partners and his gratitude for their trust in Najm and their cooperation in transforming this service from an idea into a reality that empowers the insurance sector, provides innovative solutions to improve customer experience, enhances road safety, increases insurance compensation efficiency, supports the logistics sector, attracts investment in vehicle maintenance, and strengthens efforts to combat insurance fraud.



It is worth noting that the ‘NRN’ service has achieved remarkable success since its launch, which confirms the successful integration of its partners and its importance and added value for all parties involved, that includes vehicle owners, insurance companies, and repair centers.



Najm for Insurance Services is a closed Saudi joint-stock company, established in 2007 (1428 AH) with the aim of enhancing the vehicle insurance sector in the Kingdom. Najm offers a comprehensive range of insurance solutions and services to citizens, residents, and visitors in over 40 cities and provinces across the Kingdom, with a skilled Saudi staff that represents 98% of total workforce in Najm.





