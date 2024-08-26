Ukraine faces power outages in most parts due to Russia’s escalating attacks

(MENAFN) Several areas in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, experienced multiple explosions due to Russian air strikes, with air raid sirens activated across various parts of the country, according to a French news agency. The Ukrainian military administration reported over 60 explosions across Kyiv, Kremenchug, Mirgorod in the Poltava region, as well as Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk, and Kropyvnytskyi in the Kirovograd region.



Yasno Energy Company confirmed that Ukrainian energy infrastructure was targeted in the attacks, leading the national energy company Ukrenergo to implement emergency power outages in much of the country. The situation was exacerbated by the launch of Russian hypersonic missiles, which resulted in further explosions and power outages in Kyiv, Krivoy Rog, Dnipro, Petrovsk, Odessa, and other regions.



Air raid sirens were also heard in Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Lviv, and Lutsk, as missile attacks disrupted normal life. Ukrainian Telegram channels reported explosions in other areas, including Lutsk in the northwest, where a residential building was damaged in one of the attacks.



In addition to the widespread damage, explosions were reported in the southern Odessa and Zaporizhia regions, and the northern Kharkiv region. Local governors urged residents to seek shelter as a precaution. There were also reports of damage to an industrial facility in Poltava province, though details on the extent of the damage were not immediately available.

