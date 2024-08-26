J&K Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases Updated List Of 15 Candidates; Check Full List Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (August 26) issued a revised list of 15 candidates for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, following the withdrawal of its initial list of 44 candidates. This updated roster features key figures including Arshid Bhat from Rajpora, Advocate Syed Wazahat from Anantnag, Sofi Yousuf from Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shagun Parihar from Kishtwar, Salim Bhat from Banihal, and Rakesh Thakur from Ramban.

Additional candidates for the first phase include Sunil Sharma from Padder-Nagseni, Veer Saraf from Shangus-Anantnag East, Tariq Keen from Inderwal, Daleep Singh Parihar from Bhadarwah, Gajay Singh Rana from Doda, Mohd Rafiq Wani from Anantnag West, Javed Ahmad Qadri from Shopian, Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi from Pampore, and Shakti Raj Parihar from Doda West.

BJP withdraws first list of 44 candidates for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections

Earlier today, the BJP had unveiled its initial list of 44 candidates for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. This initial list included prominent names such as Devender Singh Rana from Nagrota. However, it was swiftly withdrawn, leading to the release of this updated list. The original list had allocated 15 candidates for the first phase, 10 for the second phase, and 19 for the third phase.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are scheduled to be conducted in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The results will be announced on October 4. This election marks the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, which led to the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

