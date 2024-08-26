Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Allocate Over Half Bln In New Joint Projects

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are set to embark on a series of seven
major projects totaling $520 million, marking a significant boost
in bilateral cooperation, Azernews reports.
Here's a rundown of the ambitious initiatives:
- Five-Star Hotel and Premium Residence: A luxurious "The
Ritz-Carlton" hotel and residence will be constructed in Dashkend,
Uzbekistan, with a project value of $200 million.
- Gypsum and Plasterboard Production Plant: A new facility in
Gamashi district, Kashkadarya province, will produce 350 tons of
gypsum and plasterboard products daily. This $20 million project
aims to enhance regional manufacturing capabilities.
- Residential Complexes by Agalarov Development: In Tashkent,
Uzbekistan, Agalarov Development will build upscale residential
complexes with a combined value of $133 million.
- Textile Cluster in Yevlakh District: A comprehensive textile
production facility in Yevlakh, Azerbaijan, will cover the entire
process from cotton cultivation to finished products. This $104
million project will involve Uzbekistan's "Global Textile"
company.
- Textile Factory in Khankendi: A $6 million textile factory in
Khankendi, Azerbaijan, will be developed with Uzbekistan's
"BUSINESS TEX" LLC, expanding textile production capacity in the
region.
- Textile Cluster in Imishli District: Another significant
textile project will be established in Imishli, Azerbaijan, with a
$54 million investment. This cluster will facilitate the entire
production chain, from cotton harvesting to final products, in
partnership with Uzbekistan's "TST GROUP."
- Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Bond: A $3 million initiative
will be launched in Fuzuli, Azerbaijan, to strengthen the
friendship and cooperative ties between the two nations.
These projects reflect the deepening economic and industrial
collaboration between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, promising enhanced
growth and development for both countries.
