(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AIROHA has shipped over 70 million LDAC compliant chips.

HSINCHU, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1979, Sony's iconic Walkman® has sparked a global revolution, bringing high-quality music everywhere and changing the way people enjoy music. "Headphones" have become an essential consumer electronic product in the smart era. Airoha has been involved in the development of Bluetooth audio chips for over 20 years. With continuous iterations of Bluetooth audio specifications, since 2016, AIROHA has successfully helped global customers accelerate the time to market, ushering in a new era of TWS (True Wireless Stereo) Bluetooth audio endpoints.

Sony will continue to work together with AIROHA to further expand LDAC in the market and deliver high quality sound experience to the end users all over the world.

AIROHA Actively Participates in the Development of Sony's LDAC Audio Ecosystem

Yoshiyasu Ikezawa, Head of the Professional Solution Business Office, Personal Entertainment Business Unit, Sony Corporation, stated, "Since 2021, we have been building a strong relationship with Airoha Technology as an 'LDAC Technical Partner', and AIROHA has played a key role in providing technical support to audio manufacturers that adopt LDAC. We are pleased that AIROHA is announcing the efforts made by both companies including their great achievement so far. Sony will continue to work together with AIROHA to further expand LDAC in the market and deliver high quality sound experience to the end users all over the world."

"Airoha Technology has been collaborating with Sony, a global leader in acoustic technology, for many years. As the market's demand for high-quality audio experiences has increased, since 2021, AIROHA has started integrating LDAC audio technology into our Bluetooth audio platforms. To date, we have shipped over 70 million Bluetooth audio chips worldwide that support LDAC audio specifications. Additionally, AIROHA continues to, enhance our platform's interference resistance and actively contributing to LDAC ecosystem, thereby establishing ourselves as one of Sony's most valuable partners." Said by Yuchuan Yang, General Manager of Wireless Communications Business Group and Senior Vice President of Airoha Technology.

LDAC Audio Specifications to Usher in the Era of "High-Quality" Experience

"LDAC is an audio coding technology developed by Sony that enables the transmission of High-Resolution (Hi-Res) Audio content, even over a Bluetooth connection. Unlike other Bluetooth compatible coding technologies such as SBC or AAC, it operates without any down conversion of the Hi-Res Audio content without downgrading the music quality. LDAC is a state-of-the-art audio technology that allows user to enjoy music in Hi-Res sound quality." further stated by Yoshiyasu Ikezawa.

LDAC meets the Japan Audio Society's "Hi-Res Audio Wireless" certification codec standards, defining the specifications for Bluetooth TWS with unparalleled sound transmission quality, high reliability, and multi-device compatibility. LDAC can transmit 990 Kbps of high-resolution (Hi-Res) audio via Bluetooth and can automatically adjust the transmission quality based on network conditions in environments with poor Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring connection stability. In addition to headphones, earphones, and TWS, LDAC supports a diverse range of devices including smartphones, tablets, portable Bluetooth speakers, IVI (In-vehicle Infotainment), home theater sound systems, and high-resolution quality portable audio players.

Pease visit for more information.

"Sony" and any other product names, service names or logo marks used in this are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliates. Other product names, service names, company names or logo marks are trademarked and copyrighted properties of their respective owners and/or licensors.

About Airoha Technology (AIROHA)

Airoha Technology is a fabless IC technology company specializing in chip development for global telecommunications infrastructure and advanced AI Internet on Things technologies. It is a subsidiary of Media Tek, a leading IC design company. Through a series of mergers and the integration of MediaTek's Internet on Things division, MediaTek has formed a team with over 1200 employees boasting more that 20 years of experience, possessing significant technical resources, and a wide customer base. Airoha Technology team members have been engaged in chip development for global telecommunications infrastructure and advanced AI Internet on Things technologies since 2001, focusing on four major areas: Bluetooth communication, fiber-optic broadband, satellite navigation, and Ethernet, Providing customers with high-performance, low-power, and highly scalable and interoperable chip solutions.

Airoha Technology's two major business groups have over 20 years of extensive industry experience each. Leveraging iterative and high-threshold technologies, they continuously accumulate and invest in high-value, high-margin chip development. Airoha Technology's four major product lines, which include Bluetooth communication, fiber-optic broadband, satellite navigation positioning, and Ethernet, along with its parent company Mediatek's five platforms, such as 5G, Wi-Fi 7, smart TV, and automotive, collaborate through technical integration that enables seamless connectivity, interoperability, and mutual testing. Together, they provide customers with comprehensive, high-value chip solutions. Airoha Technology has secured a top-three position globally in the True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) chip, fiber-optic broadband chip, and satellite navigation GNSS chip markets.

