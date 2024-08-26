The Ultimate Luxury Getaway Awaits At Address Beach Resort In Dubai

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Escape the ordinary as this stunning resort is offering 20% off on room rates, 25% off on its vibrant dining venues, and 15% off rejuvenating treatments at The Spa for stays until March 31st



DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures begin to cool down, now is the perfect opportunity to your dream getaway to the vibrant city of

Dubai. Address Beach Resort beckons travellers from every corner of the globe to witness the allure of this exquisite five-star resort. Experience a stay like no other while enjoying an enticing 20% off bed and breakfast rates, 25% off culinary delights, and 15% off rejuvenating treatments at The Spa, available on bookings made before September 20th.

Address Beach Resort

An iconic feature of Dubai's skyline, Address Beach Resort comprises two towering, sleek skyscrapers connected at the top by a sky bridge, home to the world's highest outdoor infinity pool in a building. Situated near some of the city's most popular attractions, embark on an unforgettable beachfront

retreat and enjoy the unique appeal of this captivating city. Situated right by the pristine beach at JBR, this property is the ideal hub to explore the expanses and breathtaking sights of Dubai.

Address Beach Resort is the pinnacle of luxury not only boasting the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award but where every moment of your stay is crafted to perfection as you revel in lavish amenities, ten exceptional dining venues, and world-class hospitality. Guests can unwind after a day of sightseeing and enjoy a well-earned pampering session at The Spa with 15% off on treatments, choosing from soothing massages or luxurious skincare treatments, leaving you feeling radiant and refreshed.

Savour culinary excellence from an endless array of restaurants with 25% off on all dining venues, allowing you to explore diverse flavours and exceptional dishes from around the world. Embrace the spirit of summer and the allure of the sea at The Beach Grill, discover the renowned churrasco and hummus fusion at Li'Brasil, where Lebanese and Brazilian-inspired creations blend to perfection, experience the diverse and delightful flavours of the world at The Restaurant and indulge in timeless afternoon teas and elegantly crafted lattes at The Lounge there is no shortage of mouthwatering moments at this incredible resort.

Don't miss out and secure your dream getaway now to indulge in unparalleled luxury and sophistication at Address Beach Resort Dubai. For bookings and more information, call +971 4 879 8899 or click here .

Booking Dates: From now until September 20th2024

Stay Dates: From now until March 31st, 2025

20% off room rates

Breakfast buffet at The Restaurant

25% off on dining 15% off on spa treatments



Terms & Conditions:

Dining discount can be availed in L'Brasil, The Beach Grill, The Restaurant and The Lounge. Other T&Cs may apply.

Website:

Instagram:



Facebook:



