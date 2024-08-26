Discover Macao: Win Exclusive Tours With Experience Macao Limited Edition Online Quiz Game

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Explore Macao's

unique charm from today

MACAU, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macao Office (MGTO) has announced Experience Macao Limited Edition interactive quiz today at 11 AM Beijing time during a

press conference. This

initiative invites travelers, who meets the event's requirements, to participate in a quiz for a chance to win one of 100 Experience Macao Limited Edition Prize. These prizes offer winners a unique opportunity to explore Macao and immerse themselves in the city's diverse cultural attractions. MGTO has worked closely with six integrated resorts and event sponsors Galaxy Macau, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Limited, Wynn Resorts Macau, and SJM Resorts.

The " Experience Macao Limited Edition " campaign has officially launched. Answer the questions online and you'll have a chance to unlock your own extraordinary experience in Macao. Explore ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition and get more information.

Continue Reading

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of MGTO, said, "Whether you're already an expert of Macao or just starting to explore the charms of our city, this game is designed for you. Everyone is welcomed to uncover the wonders of Macao."

MIYEON, a member of a

popular Korean girl group (G)I-DLE, will release a special single and music video, Lovin' My Stay, inspired by her journey in Macao. As she visits different landmarks, her music will capture the spirit of the city, sharing its vibrant energy with her

audience. Through her lens, fans and visitors alike will get a fresh glimpse of what makes Macao a truly unique destination.

Embark on an Exploration of Macao

The "Experience Macao Limited Edition" campaign will take place from August 26 to October 17, 2024, and is divided into three stages:



Stage 1: August 26 to September 4

Stage 2: September 16 to September 25 Stage 3: October 7 to October 17

Participants can visit the campaign website

ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition , and follow @visitmacao on Instagram to receive hints and updates throughout the event.

To participate, visitors need to answer questions about Macao. Those who answer all three questions correctly will be entered for a chance to win one of the 100 Experience Macao Limited Edition Prizes, including air tickets to Macao and accommodation, trips to six world-renowned resorts, world heritage site exploration, intangible cultural experiences, Michelin-starred restaurants, and exciting adventure activities.

Additionally, the

100 Experience Macao Limited Edition Prize winners can share their Macao experiences on social media with the official hashtag #MacaoLimitedEdition and on the official Macao Tourism Office account. The lucky winner with the most likes will win the Ultimate Experience Macao Limited Edition Prize. Visitors are also invited to participate in games and co-create music videos with influencers worldwide, inspired by the city and the theme song.

Join the excitement by visiting

the Experience Macao Limited Edition website , Macao Government Tourism Office's official Instagram page ,

and Facebook , for the latest updates and chances to win unforgettable experiences.

About Macao Government Tourism Office

The Macao Government Tourism Office is the official agency responsible for promoting Macao as a premier travel destination. MGTO is dedicated to enhancing the city's tourism industry by showcasing its rich cultural heritage, vibrant entertainment, and diverse culinary scene.

SOURCE Macao Government Tourism Office