Lusail University Offers 20 BA, MA Programmes For 2024-2025 Academic Year

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lusail University will offer 20 bachelor's and master's programmes for the academic year 2024-25, the university president Prof Nizam Hindi said.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Prof Hindi said the university managed since its opening to offer contemporary academic disciplines including 15 BA and five MA programmes.

The BA programmes are available in four colleges: Education and Arts, Commerce and Business, Law, and Information Technology, and the MA programmes are in Digital Marketing, International Affairs and Public Policy in co-operation with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Applied Linguistics and Teaching English to Non-Native Speakers, Criminal Justice in co-operation with the UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), and International Law in co-operation with the French University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne.

Prof Hindi said the students started their new academic year after completing the introductory meetings last week. He pointed out that Lusail University received a new group of faculty members in all specialisations to join the distinguished academic cadres, stressing the university's keenness to attract the best elements and provide the highest academic quality for its students.

He added that the new year resumes the achievements over the past years at various educational, research, institutional and infrastructure levels, as it opens a new building for boys to accommodate the increasing numbers, in addition to continuing to expand the partnership relations it has established with the local community and with research and higher education institutions, both in Qatar and internationally. (QNA)

