Egypt's Public Enterprise Ministry, AOI Partner To Boost Local Manufacturing

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Public Enterprise Sector and the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation (AOI) have signed cooperation protocols aimed at boosting local and supporting the national industry.

The move aims to implement President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's directive to enhance cooperation and industrial integration between state institutions, deepen local manufacturing rates, encourage national products, and manufacture goods currently imported from abroad according to the latest quality standards.

Minister of Public Enterprise Sector, Mohamed El-Shimi, and the Chairperson of the AOI, Mokhtar Abdel Latif, witnessed the signing of the protocols between the organisation and the Cotton and Textile Industries Holding Company and the Holding Company for Tourism and Hotels, both of which fall under the Ministry.

El-Shimi expressed his welcome and pride in collaborating with the AOI. He explained that the cooperation falls within the ongoing efforts and implementation plans to improve the performance of affiliated companies, maximise asset utilisation, and optimise their returns.

He also highlighted the aim of achieving integration between national manufacturing entities, exchanging expertise, and leveraging their industrial, technological, and human capabilities to support the national industry and local products according to the highest quality standards.

The protocol with the AOI and the Cotton and Textile Industries Holding Company includes several areas of cooperation. These include deepening local manufacturing of metal and plastic parts and spare parts currently imported from abroad, as well as providing maintenance and repair services.

The cooperation also includes establishing permanent outlets within the AOI for showcasing the holding company's products.

The holding company will also provide uniforms for the AOI's workers.

El-Shimi added that, according to the protocol, the AOI will supply products from its factories and companies for display at the branches of the Holding Company for Tourism's internal trade companies.

This includes Omar Effendi, Sidnawy and Sale of Manufactures, and High Fashion Stores (Hano, Benzaion). This falls within the implementation of the action plan to revive these branches and their prestigious brand names, improve performance and customer service, gain customer trust, develop display and sales methods, and provide diverse local products at prices that suit different segments of society.

Abdel Latif expressed his appreciation for strengthening existing cooperation with the Ministry of Public Enterprise Sector, and opening new avenues for partnership, taking advantage of the advanced manufacturing capabilities of the AOI in line with Egypt's Vision 2030 for Sustainable Development.

He explained that cooperation with the Cotton and Textile Industries Holding Company involves utilising the advanced manufacturing and technological capabilities of the AOI, which include machinery, equipment, laboratories, research centres, and human resources.

The goal is to deepen local manufacturing of metal and plastic parts sourced both domestically and internationally.

He also highlighted the training and qualification of engineers and technicians at the holding company in mechanical and electrical maintenance, mechanical operation of various types of machinery, and welding at the AOI's factories and training academy.

Abdel Latif added that the areas of cooperation include procuring all equipment for the Cotton and Textile Industries Holding Company, including renewable energy systems, surveillance cameras, interactive screens, office furniture, water purification plants, wastewater treatment, and other products.

Regarding cooperation with the Holding Company for Tourism and Hotels, Abdel Latif noted that an agreement has been reached to provide products from the organisation's factories and companies through the holding company's tourism and hotel companies.

This aims to meet the needs of Egyptian citizens with high-quality, domestically produced goods that are environmentally friendly and meet consumer needs, under the slogan“Made in Egypt.”