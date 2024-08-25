Egyptian Pres. Stresses The Need To Preserve Lebanon's Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi stressed on Sunday the need to preserve Lebanon's stability and sovereignty.

This came during a meeting between Al-Sisi and the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, General Charles Brown, said the official spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, Counsellor Ahmad Fahmy in a statement.

The meeting focused on the current developments in the Middle East, where Al-Sisi stressed that the current regional situation requires a decisive stance from the international community and all active parties to exert all efforts and intensify pressure to defuse tension and stop the escalation that threatens the security and stability of the entire region, he added.

Al-Sisi stressed the need to respond to the joint Egyptian-American-Qatari efforts aimed at reaching an agreement to stop the war in the Gaza Strip immediately and exchange prisoners in a way that allows for strengthening the path of calm and stability in the region.

The Egyptian president also pointed to the difficult and tragic humanitarian conditions suffered by the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. (end)

