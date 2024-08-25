Ministry Of Emergency Situations, Baku City Circuit Conduct Training Sessions For Marshals
In preparation for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand
Prix 2024, a training session for marshals focused on fire
protection and rescue has been organized at the Academy of the
Ministry of Emergency Situations, Azernews
reports.
The main purpose of the training organized by the Main
Operations Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the
Baku City Circuit was to increase the skills and experience of
marshals in order to prevent fires that may occur during the
competitions and to eliminate their consequences in a flexible
manner.
About 200 marshals participated in the training consisting of
theoretical and practical parts, of which 68 are professional
firefighters and rescuers of the Ministry of Defense.
In the theoretical part of the training, presentations were made
to the participants of the event by the team of fire marshals of
the Baku City Circuit in order to strengthen their skills in the
direction of fire safety, prevention of possible such incidents and
the organization of rescue measures.
In the practical part, the rules of behavior with special
equipment and equipment used in fire safety and rescue work were
clearly explained to the professional firefighters and rescuers of
the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
The trainings, which started in June of this year, have already
been held for the 5th time.
The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 will take
place in Baku on September 13-15 this year. During the race more
than 30 units of special equipment and about 400 personnel of the
Ministry of Emergency Situations are planned to be involved.
