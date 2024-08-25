عربي


Azerbaijan's Social Support Funds Surge To Over 5 Billion Manats In First Half Of Year


8/25/2024 6:06:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the first seven months of 2024, the trend of increasing funds allocated for social payments has persisted, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of labor and Social Protection of the Population, through its Public Relations Department, disclosed that a substantial total of 5 billion 116 million manats has been disbursed to the public.

This amount encompasses various forms of financial support, including pensions, allowances, scholarships, and targeted state social assistance, all aimed at enhancing the well-being of the population.

When comparing this figure to the same period in the previous year, it reflects a notable rise of 468.7 million manats, which translates to a percentage increase of 10.1 percent.

