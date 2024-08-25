Azerbaijan's Social Support Funds Surge To Over 5 Billion Manats In First Half Of Year
8/25/2024 6:06:58 AM
In the first seven months of 2024, the trend of increasing funds
allocated for social payments has persisted,
Azernews reports.
The Ministry of labor and Social Protection of the Population,
through its Public Relations Department, disclosed that a
substantial total of 5 billion 116 million manats has been
disbursed to the public.
This amount encompasses various forms of financial support,
including pensions, allowances, scholarships, and targeted state
social assistance, all aimed at enhancing the well-being of the
population.
When comparing this figure to the same period in the previous
year, it reflects a notable rise of 468.7 million manats, which
translates to a percentage increase of 10.1 percent.
