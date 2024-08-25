Sharjah: Fire Breaks Out In 4 Artificial Flower Warehouses Blaze Controlled Within Minutes

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 11:18 AM

A fire broke out in four artificial flower warehouses in Sharjah on Sunday morning, as per the Sharjah Civil Defence. The authority successfully brought the fire under control.

The incident took place at 7.50am when the authority received reports of fire in four artificial flower warehouses in the city's Industrial area 17.

The authority reached the site within four minutes after fire stations were notified. No casualties have been reported from the incident.

The fire was brought under control within a few minutes after which the cooling process began and the site was handed over to competent authorities to determine the cause of the blaze.

