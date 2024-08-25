Kerala Government Stands With Victim, Not Perpetrator, Says Minister Saji Cherian After Ranjith's Resignation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's for Culture, Saji Cherian, taking a U-turn in the alleged misconduct incident against filmmaker Ranjith, stated that the stands with the victim and not the perpetrator. Earlier today (Aug 25), Ranjith resigned as Chairman of the Kerala State Academy after Bengali Sreelekha Mitra accused him of misbehaviour while auditioning for the film "Paleri Manikyam" in 2009-10.

Also Read:

Ranjith steps down as Chairman of Kerala Film Academy after misbehavior accusations by Bengali actress

Minister Cherian stated that the government stands with the victim and not the perpetrator, emphasizing that the government has no obligation to protect anyone. He also accused the media of targeting the government. "I have three daughters, and I am someone who strongly opposes any move against women," the minister added.

The minister's statement comes after he initially defended Ranjith, calling him one of India's most talented artists. He said that no case would be filed based on allegations alone, but if there was a complaint, a case would be initiated and that there would be no compromise against wrongdoers. The minister added that any decision would only be made after legal aspects are carefully considered. Saji Cherian also pointed out that a case cannot be filed based on statements made through the media and questioned whether Ranjith had denied the allegations. However, following mounting pressure and demands for Ranjith's resignation, Cherian clarified the government's stance.

Sreelekha Mitra through 'Asianet News' alleged that Ranjith misbehaved when she came to act in the film "Paleri Manikyam" and that she was denied further opportunities in the film and other Malayalam projects after resisting his advances. She had complained about the incident to documentary director Joshi Joseph, but no further action was taken.



The case has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for action against Ranjith and greater support for victims of misconduct in the film industry.

Also Read:

Hema Committee report: Kerala govt gets legal advice to act on allegations of sexual exploitation