Palestinian emerging companies compete with major boycott companies in Europe

(MENAFN) An American magazine has highlighted the rise of emerging companies that gained traction following the economic boycott campaigns against major corporations after the onset of the Israeli war on Gaza over 10 months ago. These boycotts primarily targeted international brands like Coca-Cola, McDonald's, and Starbucks, which have been accused of supporting Israel.



The magazine noted that as of August, "Gaza Cola" made its entry into the British market. Similarly, "Palestine Beverages," a brand established in Sweden last March, has begun selling its products across the European Union, the United Kingdom, and South Africa.



Mohammed Kiswani, the communications director at Safed Food, the Palestinian parent company of Palestine Beverages, shared that the demand for their product has been "amazing." He revealed that the brand has sold approximately 16 million cans in the past five months, with proceeds supporting Palestinian civil society projects in the West Bank and Gaza. Kiswani admitted they never expected the product to become so popular.



The report also highlighted the emergence of local alternatives in the region, such as Matrix Cola in Jordan and Kenza in Saudi Arabia. It mentioned that many cafes and restaurants across the Middle East have increasingly avoided major brands due to fear of public backlash. Middle East analyst Will Todman from the Center for Strategic and International Studies commented that the current boycott campaigns stand out because the ongoing conflict is broader and more severe than previous ones. However, the long-term impact of these boycotts on consumer behavior remains uncertain.

