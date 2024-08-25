Azerbaijani PM Congratulates Ukrainian Counterpart On Independence Day
8/25/2024 3:08:41 AM
Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has
sent a congratulatory letter to his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys
Shmyhal, on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day,
Azernews reports.
In his letter, PM Ali Asadov emphasized the historical roots and
strong traditions that underpin the relations between Azerbaijan
and Ukraine.
He praised the current state of intergovernmental relations,
which are built on a solid foundation reflecting the will of both
peoples.
The Azerbaijani PM also expressed confidence in the continued
successful development and expansion of the traditional friendship
and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two nations.
