Azerbaijani PM Congratulates Ukrainian Counterpart On Independence Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ali Asadov, Prime of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has sent a congratulatory letter to his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day, Azernews reports.

In his letter, PM Ali Asadov emphasized the historical roots and strong traditions that underpin the relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

He praised the current state of intergovernmental relations, which are built on a solid foundation reflecting the will of both peoples.

The Azerbaijani PM also expressed confidence in the continued successful development and expansion of the traditional friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two nations.