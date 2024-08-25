49th Regional Conference organized by Eastern India Regional Council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 23rd August, 2024: The Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC) of ICAI has organised its annual signature event the 49th Regional Conference spread over two days (23rd & 24th August, 2024) at Biswa Bangla Milan Mela Prangan, Kolkata with the theme “WE” was dedicated to promoting Collaboration, Cooperation, and Coordination, uniting professionals, industry experts, and market leaders where in more than 3500 members participated.



The 49th Regional Conference organized by ICAI & EIRC was inaugurated by Padmashri Harshavardhan Neotia “Guest of Honour”, Chairman of Ambuja Neotia Group; CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Hon’ble President, ICAI; CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, Hon’ble Vice-President ICAI; CA. (Dr.) Debashis Mitra, Hon’ble Past President, ICAI; CA. Sushil Kumar Goyal, Council Member, ICAI; in presence of CA. Aniket Sunil Talati , immediate Past President of ICAI ; CA. Sanjib Sanghi, Chairman, EIRC of ICAI and many other eminent personalities.



Addressing to the media, CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Hon’ble President, ICAI said, “The theme ‘WE’ reflects our commitment to fostering collaboration and synergy within the accounting profession. This conference is a testament to the strength of our collective efforts and the power of unity & also an endeavour towards assisting our professional brethren for professional upskilling.”



He also said “For the first time, this year ICAI has formed a committee named “AI in ICAI” to explore how AI can be leveraged for the professional development of students, member and employees. The committee will explore and prepare a roadmap for artificial intelligence in the operations of the Institute, which can make current processes faster and ultimately help our members and students. ICAI CA GPT was launched in July 2024 for members and students”



He also added that, “ICAI has come up with a noble initiative to educate the Indian masses about the basics of Taxation, Insurance, Banking and various important subject areas of finance through the financial & literacy drive – VitiyaGyan Abhiyaan. ICAI also has formed BLoAC under ICAI Accounting Research Foundation (ICAI ARF)) which is conducting an exam after a four months Certificate Courses for Accountants of Panchayats and Municipal Bodies. The ICAI is always willing to give its assistance towards overall upliftment of our nation.”

On this Occasion, CA. Sanjib Sanghi, Chairman, EIRC of ICAI said, “We are thrilled to see such a significant turnout at this year’s conference. The engagement and interaction among members and industry leaders underscore the importance of working together to drive progress and innovation in our field.”



Expecting the hail of over 3500 delegates and 75 dignitaries “WE” the Theme for the conference advocates our strength in Unitedness and Inclusivity.



The Conference was spearheaded by the Chairman of the EIRC, CA. Sanjib Sanghi along with his team in the Regional Council supported by the Council Members of Eastern Region of the Institute. The participants had a great learning experience in these two days.





MENAFN25082024007598011681ID1108597444