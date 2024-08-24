Week 3 Of CFI Pro League Kicks Off Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN -

After a week full of unexpected results, there is much anticipation ahead of week 3 of the Professional League kicking off Wednesday.



Ahli head the table heading into the week after they beat Ma'an 2-1, Hussein upset Ramtha by the same score as Shabab Urdun beat Jazira 1-0, newcomers Sarih upstaged Aqaba 5-1, Salt held Faisali 1-1 and Mughayer Al-Sarhan held Wihdat 1-1.

The upcoming week will see Ahli vs Salt, Faisali vs Shabab Urdun, Sarih vs Hussein, Wihdat vs Ma'an, Jazira vs Ramtha, and Aqaba vs Mughayer Al-Sarhan.

Following the next round of matches, teams will stop for the national team's upcoming preparations for

Round 3 of World Cup qualifiers as the national team is slated to

regroup and play North Korea in two friendlies.

With player transfers and professional player salaries becoming a burden for clubs reeling under lack of sponsors and limited prize money, club lineups as well as regrouping for the national squad are a challenge as many stars are turning to Gulf and Asian clubs for the season.

Three-time league champion Jazira

are back to the Pro League after they

were relegated in 2022. After they played the AFC West Asia Zone final in 2018 and 2019 and were in the top five in the past few seasons, the club hopes to make it back to the top league in determined fashion.



Similarly, Shabab Urdun who first joined the league in 2004 and won the title in 2006 were crowned

AFC Cup champs in 2007, are among teams with fluctuating performance and results.



For the past two seasons, clubs from the north have dominated the league. The 2023/2024 football season saw Hussein win the title for the first time becoming the 9th club to win the League since it kicked off in 1944. Neighbors Ramtha, won the 2022 title for the third time in their history after 39 years.



The past season saw Wihdat win the Jordan Cup for the 12th time as well as the Super Cup for their 15th time, while Faisali won their 9th Jordan Football Association Shield.



Regionally, Wihdat and Faisali failed to advance beyond Round 1 at AFC Cup and Champions League respectively.

Faisali are 35-time record league champs while Wihdat won 17 times since first joining in 1980. Ahli won eight times, Ramtha and Jazira three times, Shabab Urdun twice, Hussein, Amman and Urdun clubs once.