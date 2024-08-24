50 Palestinians Martyred As Israeli Occupation Army Keeps Pounding Areas Across Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Two Palestinians were martyred due to the ongoing Israeli air raids on multiple areas across the Gaza Strip, surging the death toll to 50 martyrs since Saturday morning.

Medical sources from Al-Awda Hospital asserted that the medical facility received a body of Palestinian woman and two people, as a result of Israeli targeting of Bureij refugee camp in the central of the Palestinian enclave. Additionally, a Palestinian was martyred, and others wounded, following an Israeli bombardment on Al-Hakar area in the city of Deir Al-Balah, in the central of the Gaza Strip.

In Gaza city, sources said the Israeli occupation army fired three loitering munitions at Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of the city, while the Israeli armored vehicle deployed to the perimeter of the area had concomitantly launched munition' salvo attack.

Meanwhile, the civil defense reported that its personnel were blocked from reaching out to a bombed-out house in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli soldiers demolished the house on the heads of its residents, pointing out that rescue personnel could not be able to reach the site until the Israeli occupation soldiers made a partial withdrawal from the house perimeter. Thereafter the personnel found the house residents were already dead.

On the other hand, Gaza's health authorities warned of an unprecedented crisis in medicines and medical supplies, along with its consequences on patients' life at hospitals of the enclave, amid the ongoing Israeli onslaught on health facilities.

They pointed out that 60 percent of vital medicines were depleted, as well as the depletion of 83 percent of medical supplies in warehouses.

Health authorities emphasized that such a situation would lead to cessation of treatment services almost entirely, foremost of which are services of emergency, operations, intensive care, dialysis services, primary healthcare, and mental health, which threatens the lives of patients and those affected.

The large-scale and unprecedented Israeli offensive has been increasing in the Gaza Strip for more than ten months through launching air raids, ground offensive and assault from gunboats, which led to tens of thousands of casualties and forcing others to disappear.

The aggression caused massive devastation of the critical infrastructure, along with an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave due to the Israeli blocking of food, water, medicine and fuel supplies.