Kuwait Welcomes ALPS Joint Statement After Sudan Talks In Geneva

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 24 (KUNA) - Kuwait welcomed Saturday the joint statement issued by the Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) Group which mediated the latest round of intra-Sudan talks in Geneva recently, said the Foreign Ministry.

In a press statement, the lauded the mediation efforts of regional and global partners in the Geneva talks.

In addition, the Ministry commended the agreement to open the crossings and secure routes to ensure the delivery of international humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people.

It also welcomed the call for adhering to the Jeddah Declaration, issued in May 2023.

The Ministry reiterated Kuwait's commitment to providing humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people through its airbridge that already saw 24 trips carrying tons of humanitarian aid. (end)

dm









MENAFN24082024000071011013ID1108596631