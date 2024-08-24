Gaza Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Climbs To 40,334 Martyrs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The number of the casualties brought by the relentless Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, since Oct.7, 2023, has climbed to 40,334 martyrs and 93,365 wounded.

In a statement on Saturday, authorities in Gaza stated that the Israeli committed five massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza enclave, which resulted in 69 martyrs and 212 during the past 24 hours.

The statement highlighted that many bodies of the martyred remain under bombed-out buildings and left on streets, with medical and civil defense personnel being unable to reach them.