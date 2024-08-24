Gaza Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Climbs To 40,334 Martyrs
Date
8/24/2024 9:20:42 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Gaza: The number of the casualties brought by the relentless Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, since Oct.7, 2023, has climbed to 40,334 martyrs and 93,365 wounded.
In a statement on Saturday, health authorities in Gaza stated that the Israeli Occupation army committed five massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza enclave, which resulted in 69 martyrs and 212 injured during the past 24 hours.
The statement highlighted that many bodies of the martyred remain under bombed-out buildings and left on streets, with medical and civil defense personnel being unable to reach them.
MENAFN24082024000063011010ID1108596411
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.