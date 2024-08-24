عربي


Barca's Christensen Sidelined With Achilles Tendinitis


8/24/2024 9:20:41 AM

Barcelona: Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen is set to miss up to two months after sustaining an Achilles tendon injury problem, according to Spanish reports.

"(Christensen) has tendinitis in his left Achilles," said Barcelona in a statement, not specifying his expected absence period.

The defender will miss various matches including La Liga clashes against Athletic Bilbao and Girona, as well as Barca's first Champions League games.

Barcelona are without centre-back Ronald Araujo until November after the Uruguayan suffered a hamstring injury while at the Copa America this summer.

