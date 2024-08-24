Interreligious Marriage: Police Takes Cognizance Of Case In Baramulla

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- on late evening of Friday said that they have taken cognizance of a Inter-religious matter after girls father lodged a missing report in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

In a statement, the police said that On 16 Aug this year, police station Kreeri lodged missing report in respect of daughter of one Gh Mohi-ud-din Sheik (other details with-held), who was missing since morning of 16th August. Today on 23 Aug 2024, it has been learnt that on 19 Aug 2024, the said girl converted and married one Sagar Pradeep Singh of Navi Mumbai (other details with-held). PS Kreeri of district police Baramulla has taken cognizance of the matter and has registered case under relevant sections of BNS.

According to police spokesman, District police Baramulla's cyber patrol unit has noticed that many miscreants and anti-social elements are creating/ sharing posts attempting to use this incident to cause disturbance. Sharing content that is misleading/ inflammatory violates various laws and will lead to strict legal action, including initiation of criminal proceedings.

All are advised not to share misleading/ inflammatory content about this incident. If such content has been shared/ reposted, it is advised to delete the same, he said.

J&K Police is committed to ensuring our digital space remains safe and respectful for everyone, reads the statement.

