Azeri Light Oil Price Rises
Date
8/24/2024 3:09:04 AM
The price of one barrel of Azeri Light Azerbaijani oil on the
global market has increased by $1.47, or 0.85%, reaching $80.87,
Azernews reports.
Recent auction results indicate that the price for October
futures of brent crude oil is $79.02 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's state budget for this year estimates the average
oil price at $75 per barrel.
Notably, the lowest price ever recorded for Azeri Light oil was
$15.81 on April 21, 2020, while its peak was $149.66 in July
2008.
Oil production in Azerbaijan primarily occurs under the
"Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) field development agreement, in which
the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 25% stake.
