Monster Energy Demonstrates Ongoing Support For Veterans With $500,000 Contribution To Call Of Duty Endowment

(MENAFN- 3BL) CORONA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2024 /3BL/ -- Monster is proud to announce its sponsorship of the fifth annual Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl presented by USAA. This prestigious event, organized by the Call of Duty Endowment, a non-profit dedicated to helping veterans find rewarding careers after their service, will showcase competitive gaming while raising awareness and funds for veteran employment.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to be part of such a meaningful and impactful event for another year," said Dan McHugh, CMO of Monster Energy. "Monster is proud to contribute $500,000 in support of this cause. This partnership underscores our dedication to assisting veterans in their transition to the workforce."

This year, the Call of Duty Endowment is celebrating fifteen years of Endowment impact, and the 125,000+ veterans who they've placed in jobs across all major industries since 2009. The average starting salary of these veterans placed by the Endowment's partners is $70,000, two times the national starting average salary. Last year at C.O.D.E. Bowl IV, Monster Energy's contribution resulted in 809 veterans receiving high-quality jobs, creating an economic impact of over $57 million in first-year salaries.

C.O.D.E. Bowl V, scheduled for August 28th, 2024, will feature prominent military esports teams from the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada going head-to-head for the coveted C.O.D.E. Bowl trophy. This year, in addition to the C.O.D.E. Bowl trophy, Monster Energy will be recognizing one outstanding player who has demonstrated a relentless pursuit of victory, and who Unleashed the Beast in the competition, with the "Monster Energy MVP" award.

Monster's involvement in C.O.D.E. Bowl V, presented by USAA, along with its partnership with the Call of Duty Endowment underscores the company's commitment to creative positive change in the community. By aligning with the Call of Duty franchise and its devoted fanbase, Monster Energy continues to champion core values of competition, camaraderie, and veteran support.

Fans can watch the tournament unfold live on August 28th on YouTube and Twitch following the Call of Duty: Next event. It comes just weeks before the fall premier of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which will make its debut on October 25th, 2024.

