Lacy Roberts, Intrex's VP Of Operations, Honored With Future Leaders Award By WTWH Healthcare

Innovative Leadership Recognized in Senior Care Technology, Driving Impact Across the Industry

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Intrex , a leading care-technology company, is proud to announce that Lacy Roberts, Vice President of Operations, has been named amongst the Future Leaders Class of 2024 by WTWH Healthcare . This recognition underscores Roberts's exceptional contributions to the senior care and her role in driving innovative solutions at Intrex.

The Future Leaders awards program, organized by WTWH Healthcare, celebrates dynamic leaders aged 40 and under who are shaping the future of aging across various sectors, including behavioral health, complex rehab technology, at-home care, and senior housing. This year's class honors individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to improving the patient experience, supporting caregivers, and enhancing overall health outcomes.

“Lacy Roberts embodies the spirit of innovation and dedication that the Future Leaders program seeks to recognize,” stated Ted Tzirimis, CEO of Intrex.“Her leadership and vision have been instrumental in advancing our mission to improve the quality of care for seniors through cutting-edge technology. We are incredibly proud of her achievements and this well-deserved honor.”

Under Roberts's leadership, Intrex has continued to innovate and expand its offerings, particularly through the Rythmos® platform, a comprehensive safety and wellness solution for seniors. Her efforts have not only contributed to the company's growth but have also had a significant impact on improving safety and well-being for seniors across the United States, Canada and Finland.

“The Future Leaders Class of 2024 is committed to bettering the lives of those they care for,” stated Tim Mullaney, VP and Editorial Director of WTWH Healthcare, in their press release .“Each of these award winners is making an impact across their respective industries with the goals of improving the patient experience, supporting caregivers, and boosting overall health outcomes.”

The Future Leaders Class of 2024 will be featured in upcoming WTWH Healthcare publications and invited to participate in in-person conferences this fall, where they will have the opportunity to share insights and collaborate with other industry leaders.

For more information on Lacy Roberts's achievements and Intrex's innovative solutions, visit .

