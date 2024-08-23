'History Was Made Today': Zelensky Posts Photos With PM Modi, Says 'You Have A...'
8/23/2024 3:28:15 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with his Indian counterpart on Friday, dubbing it a 'historic' moment for the war-torn country.
“India will play its role. I think that India began to recognise that this is not just conflict, this is real war of one man and his name is Putin
against whole country whose name is Ukraine. You are a big country. You have a big influence and you can stop Putin and halt his economy, and put him really in his place,” he added in conversation with ANI.
