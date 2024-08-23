'Together For The Love Of Dogs': This Author Is Celebrating International Dog Day With A Week-Long Virtual Party

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michael J. Baines has written a memoir to raise funds for The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation

Michael J. Baines quit his job as a chef to open up a rescue and rehabilitation center for dogs in Thailand

TMTRD Foundation houses 776 dogs, including the TikTok-famous 'Wheelchair Mafia', with 450 more stray dogs in their care

To mark the launch of his 'Home. Made.', The Man That Rescues Dogs, publishers Witchcraft and special guests to host celebration for dogs everywhere

- Samantha Wilson, Founder of WitchcraftGOOSE CREEK, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This International Dog Day, there's a week-long virtual party in celebration of dogs all over the world - and everyone's invited!To mark the worldwide festivities, and the launch of The Man That Rescues Dogs' debut book, 'Home. Made. ', TMTRD, publishers Witchcraft, and special guests are hosting a 'Virtual Dog-a-Thon ', with dog lovers far and wide welcome to enjoy the festivities and support dogs in need.TMTRD itself is a dog sanctuary that provides life-saving care to over 1,000 stray, sick and paralyzed dogs (including the TikTok-famous 'Wheelchair Mafia'). Founder Michael J. Baines quit his job as a chef to open the Sanctuary in Thailand, after leaving behind a life of drug and alcohol addiction in Sweden - and has written his heartwarming memoir to raise funds for the Foundation.Kicking off with a fascinating interview with author Michael J. Baines, the virtual event - supported by dog-loving, sustainable and socially-responsible dog brand partners Grounds & Hounds, Bark Pouch, ModernBeast, Kin+Kind, and Ropes For Rescues - will run on Facebook from International Dog Day on Monday, August 26 through Saturday, 31 August, comprising a jam-packed online schedule of fun, games, treats, competitions and behind-the-scenes content.Dog moms, dads, brothers and sisters, and guardians are invited to come together and show their love and support for dogs everywhere. Throughout the week, supporters can enjoy exclusive interviews and readings (including a live Q&A session with book author Baines), live streams from the TMTRD Sanctuary in Thailand, cooking classes, and comedy sketches (courtesy of Must Love Dogs and Comedy - a 501(c)(3) organization on a mission to challenge the status quo of traditional comedy shows by combining punchlines and wagging tails for dog-friendly comedy shows that support animal rescue and wellness).The event will also offer giveaways and shopping experiences, with a percentage of sales through book royalties and brand products donated to help rescue dogs in need locally and abroad.The book will be launched first in the USA on International Dog Day (Mon, Aug 26) with social impact production company, Witchcraft. Uniquely, whereas authors traditionally only receive 5-10% of book royalties, 70% of royalties from 'Home. Made.' will be donated back to the Foundation, meaning anyone who purchases a book will be making a donation that will go directly to the dogs.As part of the festivities, the Virtual Dog-a-Thon will also showcase the dog-loving brands and content creators that have partnered with Michael in commemoration of his book launch - all of whom are committed to creating a more sustainable and safe world for dogs and their people.Grounds & Hounds are an organic and eco-friendly specialty coffee company who donate to rescue initiatives, Bark Pouch make human-grade dog treats presented in easy-to-use, mess-free pouches, and support dog rescue shelters, ModernBeast produce contemporary, high quality pet products and donate profits to animal charities, Kin+Kind handcraft natural, organic and cruelty-free pet care products that benefit pets, people and the planet, and Ropes For Rescues create dog leashes from recycled climbing ropes, donating 10% of leashes to animal rescues of the climbers' choice.Each brand has been invited to spotlight their incredible work and how they each make a positive difference. US-based event attendees will have the opportunity to buy or win a personalized book unboxing experience: The 'Home. Made.' Box For Dogs, which includes a selection of the brands' must-have products, as well as a copy of the memoir, with 70% of the royalties from each book given back to the TMTRD Sanctuary.Samantha Wilson, Founder of publishers and social impact production company Witchcraft, said:“This isn't just an event; it's a feel-good mission where you can see the immediate impact of your actions. This event is a unique opportunity to be part of something meaningful while enjoying fun, uplifting moments.“Throughout the week, you'll dive into stories that will restore your faith in humanity - stories of dogs given second chances and people who dedicate their lives to making that happen. Every time you show up, share, or even just tune in, you're helping those very rescues continue their critical work.“It's a chance to show that we can unite for what truly matters. Dogs teach us about loyalty, resilience, and unconditional love. Now's the time to give back by supporting the rescue efforts that change their lives. Whether you're a lifelong dog lover or 'dog curious,' this is your moment to connect with others who care and contribute in a way that feels right for you.”To learn more about 'Home. Made.' or Witchcraft, visit heywitchcraft . Search 'Virtual Dog-a-Thon: Together For The Love Of Dogs' on Facebook to RSVP to the virtual event.

The Man That Rescues Dogs

