The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Kicks Fall Up A Notch With Seasonal Pumpkin Trio And New Salted Maple Duo Of Beverages - Because Fall Should Be Extra!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2024 -- Attention all autumn enthusiasts! The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® , a global specialty coffee & tea house, is turning up the flavor on fall menu offerings to an eleven out of ten! The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is embracing the season by bringing its classic Pumpkin collection of beverages back on the menu and introducing the new flavor of Salted Maple. But what's fall without being a little extra? This year, we invite guests to elevate their pumpkin experience with new fall favorites made with an extra twist including more caffeine, even more pumpkin, and unexpected flavor combinations.



Pumpkin Trio

Salted Maple Duo

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's new pumpkin beverages are a creamy blend of authentic pumpkin flavor. What sets these beverage delicacies apart is the delicate and festive blend of nutmeg and cinnamon, bringing out the true flavors of fall.

Guests can enjoy the classic Pumpkin beverage collection (including the beloved Pumpkin Latte and Pumpkin Spiced Chai Tea Latte), along with the new menu offerings, available now through

October 31, 2024,

including:



Pumpkin Trio:



NEW Iced Pumpkin Dirty Chai Latte with Cream Cap : Our classic Pumpkin Chai Latte but make it EXTRA! With a shot of espresso to make it dirty and topped off with our delicious cream cap, this elevated Pumpkin Chai Latte will delight our caffeine-loving and culinary creative guests!

NEW Pumpkin Dry Iced Americano with Half & Half :

Our viral drink is getting a fall twist! What makes it dry? It has shots of espresso poured over ice with no added water, flavored with vanilla and pumpkin, topped with half & half cream and caramel drizzle around the cup – perfect for those looking for the annual Instagram photo at the pumpkin patch. NEW Pumpkin Extreme Ice Blended® : Our classic Pumpkin

Ice Blended®

but make it extra! With more caffeine and no milk added, our Extreme Pumpkin

Ice Blended®

coffee-forward drink is perfect for Guests who want something indulgent that will wake them up!

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf is also excited to introduce Salted Maple as a new flavor on its seasonal menu, featuring the following beverages:

Salted Maple Duo:



NEW Salted Maple Ice Blended® :

Sweet and rich maple sauce combined with our vanilla powder, espresso and milk, creating the perfectly crafted sweet and salty flavor. NEW Salted Maple Hot Latte : Experience a unique twist on our fall beverages with a delicate touch of saltiness, balancing the warm and comforting flavor of maple for a delicious treat!

"At Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, our goal every day is to offer our guests a flavorful and indulgent experience, while thinking outside the box to elevate our product offerings," said

Dee Hadley, Head of Marketing of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. "Our new fall menu is a tribute to the season, featuring the introduction of the all-new Pumpkin Trio and Salted Maple Duo. We welcome our guests to savor the essence of Autumn and take a moment to be extra!"

Alongside the delicious new beverages, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is also debuting a limited time collection of pastries and desserts including a Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Donut and Halloween Deco Cookie.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

Founded in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a global specialty coffee and tea house that inspires new experiences through our flavors from around the world. We source the finest coffees and teas from local communities and then handcraft every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As the creator of The Original Ice Blended®, we continue to innovate to enable people everywhere to enjoy the classics as well as new flavors both in our cafés and at home. Headquartered in Asia and a business of the Jollibee Group of Companies, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf passionately operates in more than 1,100 locations, across over 20 countries. For more information, visit .



