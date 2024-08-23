Modular Construction Industry Poised For Continued Global Expansion Through 2024 - Long-Term Market Forecasts To 2028 And 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Global Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global modular construction has demonstrated a robust growth trajectory, expanding from a substantial $95.68 billion valuation in 2023 to an anticipated $102.52 billion by 2024. This equates to a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Industrialization's mass production ethos, post-war needs, and the emphasis on cost and temporal efficiencies have been foundational in this historical expansion.

Anticipated Advancements and Governmental Support

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its momentum, reaching an estimated $138.37 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.8%.

Innovations in resilient construction, supportive government policies, and regulatory frameworks are set to drive growth, particularly in sectors such as healthcare and education that require agility and rapid development in response to evolving demands and labor considerations.

Construction Industry as a Catalyst for Modular Methods

With a rise in global construction demands, modular construction has become the optimum solution for meeting the fast-paced growth of both residential and commercial sectors. The modular methodology lends itself to accelerated construction timelines, reduced labor costs, and heightened efficiency. For example, the U.S. has observed a 16% increase in construction spending since the advent of the pandemic, underscoring the significant opportunities for modular construction applications.

Urbanization: A Key Growth Propeller

The ongoing surge in urbanization heavily endorses modular construction's methodology, as population concentrations in urban locales necessitate efficient, scalable building solutions. Projections indicate the global urban population is expected to grow to 6 billion by 2045, leading to an extensive need for urban infrastructure that is anticipated to expand faster than population growth.

Innovation and Industry Leadership

Pioneering developments represent a significant trend within the modular construction industry. Market leaders are integrating advanced technologies like 3D printing to enhance the efficiency of their offerings, create sturdier structures more quickly, and cater to rising multi-story building needs. These innovations embody the industry's commitment to evolving its construction capabilities and delivering state-of-the-art solutions.

Strategic Acquisitions and Market Enhancements

Key industry participants are utilizing strategic acquisitions to strengthen their market presence and offer differentiated products. These ventures allow companies to leverage cutting-edge technologies and expand their capabilities in the modular construction market.

Global Coverage and Market Segmentation

The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as the dominant force in the modular construction market as of 2023. The market encapsulates a diverse array of segments including permanent and relocatable modular constructions, and spans various sectors such as residential, commercial, and healthcare. This comprehensive coverage assures that customer needs across multiple domains are addressed and fulfilled through modular construction practices.

The modular construction industry's upward trajectory is supported by increasing global urbanization, innovative technological integration, and strategic market initiatives. Its potential for continued expansion reflects a commitment to sustainable growth, efficiency, and meeting the evolving needs of global infrastructure development.

Companies Featured



Bouygues Construction SA

Laing O'Rourke

Skanska AB

ATCO Ltd.

Balfour Beatty Plc.

Taisei Corporation

Supertech Industries LLC

Anderco Pte. Ltd.

Giant Containers Inc.

Honomobo Corporation

Lendlease Corporation

SG Blocks Inc.

Guerdon L.L.C

Modulex PLC

Bechtel Corporation

ACS Group

Fluor Corporation

JL Construction

Julius Berger Nigeria PLC

Kiewit Corporation

Larsen & Toubro Limited

McGRATH RENTCORP

Palomar Modular Buildings

Red Sea Housing Services

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO. LTD

System House R & C Co. Ltd

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp

Westchester Modular Homes Koma Modular

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900