Imagetrend Acquires Flowmsp

ImageTrend

announces the purchase of FlowMSP , based in Park Ridge, IL. Founded in 2016, FlowMSP's software offers the industry's fastest pre-incident planning process that works across any device and quickly distributes critical information via dispatch. ImageTrend provides fire and pre-hospital comprehensive data analysis and deep intelligence to help clients streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes.

"This significant move is part of our strategic plan to be the industry's best end-to-end Fire and EMS software provider," said Patrick Sheahan, Chief Executive Officer of ImageTrend. "The combining of these two organizations underpins the significance of establishing an industry leader committed to helping organizations transform data into actionable intelligence to drive community impact. This move also brings an abundance of opportunities to our customers who want to consolidate software providers."



About FlowMSP



FlowMSP is a pre-incident planning software platform for the fire service with approximately 500 customers. The company innovates better ways for the fire service industry to collect critical building information and use it for informed incident response.



"We're thrilled to join the ImageTrend community," said Jason Marvel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As the premier provider of pre-planning technology to firefighters, this is a perfect match to join ImageTrend, who is the industry software leader."

About ImageTrend

ImageTrend transforms incident data into actionable intelligence, empowering frontline teams to effectively manage surging demands and resource constraints, driving impactful change in the communities it supports.

Founded in 1998, the company serves more than 3,000 customers including 20,000 agencies across Fire, Emergency Medical Services and Hospital segments. With its deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, the software provider helps its customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Its comprehensive software solutions and dedicated team provide the confidence and intelligence first providers need to tackle today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties.

