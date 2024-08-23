Termhub Expands U.S. Healthcare Terminology Content And Developer Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TermHub, the top cloud-based healthcare terminology system, adds vital content, simplifying the adoption of U.S. healthcare standards for stakeholders.

- Jesse Efron

OAKLAND, CA, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TermHub , the leading cloud-based healthcare terminology management system, is excited to announce a significant content update, adding critical terminologies essential to the U.S. healthcare system. This update reflects TermHub's commitment to providing comprehensive content and robust features to support healthcare organizations and developers.

What these Terminologies Offer:

* ICD-10-PCS: Integral for coding inpatient hospital procedures in the U.S., essential for accurate billing and statistical analysis.

* DICOM: Primarily used in radiology and imaging departments for the storage and transmission of medical images. It is crucial within its domain but less widely used compared to the other terminologies listed.

* NAICS: Utilized extensively in business and economics to classify industries for statistical purposes, government contracts, and economic analysis.

* CDC Race & Ethnicity Set: Frequently used in public health and healthcare settings to capture standardized race and ethnicity data. It is also used in various demographic studies and reporting.

* MedDRA: Commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry for reporting adverse drug reactions, clinical trials, and pharmacovigilance.

Developer Integration

TermHub now offers additional support for programmatic interaction with terminology APIs (including FHIR R4 and FHIR R5 terminology services). Part of this is the ability to use non-expiring project API Keys which allow interactions with APIs over time without the need to use OAuth login and refresh flows.

Additionally, we have expanded developer support in our "TermHub in 5 Minutes" guide to cover new API features and added additional FHIR examples for interacting with concept maps. We have also introduced open API client generation with a full set of Python examples for interacting with TermHub APIs. Coming soon are additional generated clients for Java and Javascript/Typescript.

Looking Ahead

As TermHub continues to evolve, stay tuned for more exciting features such as support for terminology mappings, as well as new content additions, including ONET/SOC, HL7 FHIR coding systems, UMLS, and the NCI Metathesaurus. Be sure to sign up for TermHub to access these new capabilities! Our ongoing enhancements are designed to further empower healthcare organizations with innovative healthcare terminology-based tools and functionalities that help ensure healthcare data analysis and interoperability.

90 Days Free Access

We remind everyone that they are invited to sign up for a 90-day free access trial of TermHub. Experience firsthand the benefits of a comprehensive, USCDI Version compliant terminology management system.

For more information about TermHub and to sign up for your 90-day free access, please visit our SignUp page.

West Coast Informatics is committed to driving innovation in healthcare through intelligent technology solutions. TermHub is a testament to this commitment, empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their data and focus on what they do best - delivering exceptional products for clinicians, researchers, and patients.

About West Coast Informatics

West Coast Informatics is a leading provider of healthcare terminology solutions and healthcare data interoperability worldwide. We develop innovative solutions that empower healthcare organizations to improve data quality, streamline workflows, and ultimately deliver better patient care.

