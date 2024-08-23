Alkylamines Market Size To Reach USD 11.11 Billion By 2032 | Increasing Use In Water Treatment Industry Drive Market Growth | Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alkylamines is growing due the agricultural sector's growth is fueling demand for alkylamines, especially in the production of herbicides, pesticides, and fungicides. Pune, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider Research, The Alkylamines Market Share is projected to reach USD 11.11 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.62% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. Increasing Demand in Pharmaceuticals Drive Market Growth. The increasing demand for pharmaceuticals is a major driver of the alkylamines market. Alkylamines play a pivotal role as building blocks in the synthesis of numerous pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The growing demand for medication arising from growing global healthcare needs, as the population ages and healthcare becomes more accessible, further drives the need for medication. Moreover, medication and other treatment measures, which are largely produced using alkylamines, drive the need for more medication and produce a growing demand for alkylamines converging into a growing market. Therefore, the alkylamines market is growing to meet the needs of the pharmaceutical industry.





For instance, in 2023, major chemical companies, such as BASF and Eastman Chemical Company, expanded their production capacities for alkylamines. This expansion was driven by the growing demand in the pharmaceutical and agrochemical sectors. These investments aim to enhance supply chain efficiency and meet the increasing needs of these industries. Moreover, the growth in agriculture and agrochemicals significantly drives the demand for alkylamines. These chemicals are vital in producing agrochemicals such as herbicides, pesticides, and fungicides, which are essential for modern crop protection and enhancement. As agricultural activities expand to meet the needs of a rising global population, and as advancements in crop protection technologies continue, the demand for effective agrochemical solutions increases. This, in turn, boosts the need for alkylamines, which are key components in these products, thereby propelling the growth of the alkylamines market. For instance, in 2022, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. invested significantly in expanding its production capacity for alkylamines. This expansion was driven by the growing demand for agrochemical applications, including pesticides and herbicides.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 6.24 Billion Market Size by 2031 US$ 11.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.62% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Application (Solvents, Agrochemicals, Rubber Processing, Water Treatment, Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals, Others)

. By Type (Methylamines, Ethylamines, Propylamines, Butylamines, Cyclohexylamines) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Company Profiles Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Arkema, Dow Inc., Alkylamines Chemicals Ltd., Feicheng Acid Chemicals Co. Ltd., Koei Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Co., Balaji Amines, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Key Drivers . Expanding wastewater treatment facilities worldwide.

. Alkylamines are in high demand for solvent applications.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

The methylamine, type held the largest market share around 41.45% in 2023. It offers a combination of strength, impact resistance, and thermal stability, making it suitable for a range of industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and appliances. Its widespread availability and low cost also play a role in its market domination. It is frequently utilized in items like car dashboards, electronic casings, and household products, where toughness and resistance to impacts are essential. The wide range of uses and consistent effectiveness in various applications confirm ABS's top position in the Alkylamines industry.

By End-Use Industries

The solvent held the largest market share around 40.13% in 2023. Manufactured plastics aid in reducing vehicle weight, enhancing fuel efficiency, and complying with strict emission standards. High strength, durability, and design flexibility are essential for a variety of automotive components like dashboards, bumpers, and engine parts, all of which are provided by them. Furthermore, the increased focus on electric vehicles (EVs) has caused a rise in the need for alkylamines in battery housings and other vital components. Together, these factors significantly contribute to the large market presence of Alkylamines in the automotive and transportation sectors.

Regional Landscape:

Asia Pacific held the highest market share in the alkylamines market at about 46.56% in 2023. The increasing demand for efficient and high-quality solvents in emerging industries like electronics and specialty chemicals continues to fuel the dominance of the alkylamine market in solvent applications. Alkylamines' versatility, efficiency, and widespread use as solvents help them to continue to hold a strong position in this sub-segment of the market.

Recent Developments



In 2023, BASF announced the expansion of its alkylamines production facility in Ludwigshafen, Germany. This expansion aims to meet the increasing demand for alkylamines used in agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. In 2022, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. launched a new range of specialty alkylamines specifically tailored for agrochemical applications. This development was part of their strategy to enhance crop protection products with improved performance and sustainability.

Key Takeaways:



Alkylamines are crucial in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and industrial processes. The growth in agricultural activities and advancements in crop protection technologies are boosting the demand for alkylamines.

