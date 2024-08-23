Scrum Alliance Introduces On-Demand Learning Options With A New Microcredential Course

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For the first time ever, Scrum Alliance is offering a flexible, self-paced course to equip all levels, roles, and industries with essential scrum skills.

DENVER, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Alliance today announced the launch of Scrum Essentials , a new microcredential course. With this launch, Scrum Alliance is introducing an entirely new, on-demand format. This new course is the very first on-demand option from Scrum Alliance and offers a whole new way for teams, individual contributors, leaders, and other learners from any to gain in-demand professional skills.

This is the first time the organization has offered a credentialing type other than traditional certifications-microcredentials -and it is also the first time it has offered on-demand courses.

"From marketing to healthcare, scrum isn't just for software and tech professionals anymore," said Scrum Alliance Chief Executive Officer Tristan Boutros. "The scrum framework can be leveraged in just about any type of industry and by many different job roles to drive a competitive edge with adaptability. Our organization is proud to introduce this entirely new e-learning option for professionals on the go to fuel their career growth."

"On-demand learning makes it possible to engage with the material at your own pace, providing a flexible and personalized experience," Boutros continued. "By making high-quality agile training accessible anytime, anywhere, Scrum Alliance is making it easy for organizations to upskill multiple teams at once and for individuals to access professional development that fits their schedules. The Scrum Essentials on-demand course is right for people from any professional domain who want to leverage the scrum framework to make better products, improve time to market, and nurture teams capable of solving complex problems. And we know that hiring managers are looking for these skills."

Scrum Essentials provides standalone value and is also a great add-on to Scrum Alliance certification courses , such as the Certified ScrumMaster® (CSM®) course. "You'll revisit core concepts if you take Scrum Essentials as a seasoned practitioner and return to work with renewed scrum skills," said Scrum Alliance Chief Product Officer Danielle deLuise. "If you've never worked with scrum, then Scrum Essentials is a convenient introduction that provides ready-to-use steps to increase agility at your organization. You may then want to continue your agile skill development by taking the CSM or another course."

Time and money are significant barriers to professionals seeking skill development. Self-paced e-learning fits more conveniently into the busy schedules of modern-day professionals and provides an affordable, flexible option for upskilling.

Scrum Essentials not only provides this convenient e-learning option for individuals but is also an ideal way for organizations to scale up scrum training to dozens-even hundreds-of employees without losing those employees to a multi-day in-person training.

The benefits of on-demand learning from Scrum Alliance include:



Self-paced. Learners can easily fit training around their personal and professional lives with on-demand training that can be paused and restarted as needed.

Anytime, anywhere. Training can be accessed 24/7 and from any location, making it easy to earn a professional microcredential on the go. Personalized experience. Based on individual learning needs, learners can choose to spend more or less time on specific sections of the training.

Upon completion, learners receive a microcredential from Scrum Alliance to showcase their knowledge and skills. Microcredentials come with a digital badge that can be added to professional social networking profiles, resumes, and elsewhere. The microcredential and associated badge never expire.

Scrum Essentials, the inaugural on-demand course, is available now, and a variety of new microcredential courses will follow. You can explore the Scrum Essentials course on the Scrum Alliance website .

The Scrum Essentials on-demand course comes at an affordable $75 for non-members. Members will receive a member-only discount on all on-demand training.

Scrum Essentials modules include:

An Introduction to Agile and ScrumThe Scrum FrameworkThe Scrum Team - Foundation for SuccessScrum Events in ActionScrum for Product DevelopmentScrum in a Non-Scrum EnvironmentScenario Simulation: Navigating the Scrum Events

The Scrum Essentials course content is also ideal for executives and other leaders who want to build their general scrum acumen in order to improve communications with their teams and to more deeply understand how they are working.

With this new on-demand course, Scrum Alliance aims to empower learners to continue their professional development journey, providing them with the skills and knowledge to make meaningful contributions and drive success with their teams and organizations.

