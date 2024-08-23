Pratik Gandhi, Hansal Mehta Shoot For ‘Gandhi’ In Udaipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Pratik Gandhi and renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta are in Udaipur to shoot for their upcoming series 'Gandhi'.

Earlier, the two shot for the series in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and London. Hansal even met the legendary director Shekhar Kapur in London as the latter visited him on the sets of the show

A source close to production has shared that Pratik and Hansal are staying at the Radisson Blu Palace Resort and Spa, Udaipur and the work on the series is moving at a brisk pace in the city.

Udaipur adds a lot of depth visually to the story given its architecture, the serene lakes, and scenic landscapes. 'Gandhi', is based on the works of historian Ramachandra Guha.

The series also stars a bunch of international talents like the 'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton.

Pratik and Hansal are frequent collaborators. Hansal, who has produced some of the prominent shows, including 'Modern Love Mumbai' and 'Khana Khazana', and has helmed path-breaking films like 'Aligarh' and 'Shahid', delivered a knockout series with 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' which starred Pratik in the lead.

The series, directed by Hansal Mehta of 'Aligarh' fame, is a biopic based on Mahatma Gandhi, and will see Pratik essaying the titular character of Mahatma Gandhi. It marks the third collaboration between Pratik and Hansal.

The series, which belongs to the 'Scam' franchise, saw Pratik essaying the role of Indian stockbroker and a convicted fraudster, Harshad Mehta.

It is adapted from journalist Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu's 1992 book 'The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away'. The screenplay and dialogues were written by Sumit Purohit, Saurabh Dey, Vaibhav Vishal and Karan Vyas.

The series was filmed across 200 locations in Mumbai, within 85 days, the shooting was wrapped up in March 2020.