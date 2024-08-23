Georgian Government Recalls Its Ambassador To Azerbaijan Ahead Of Schedule
8/23/2024 8:09:07 AM
Zurab Pataradze, Georgia's ambassador to Azerbaijan, has been
called back from his position ahead of schedule,
The decree was signed by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and
has been sent to President Salome Zurabishvili for approval.
According to the same sources, Pataradze's term was originally
set to end on January 1, 2025, and the government has not disclosed
the reasons for his early dismissal.
Pataradze was appointed as Georgia's ambassador to Azerbaijan in
2018.
The Georgian embassy in Azerbaijan has not yet provided any
comments.
