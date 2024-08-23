Azerbaijan Sees Remarkable Rise In Tourist Numbers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In the first half of this year, 305,376 people visited the reserves, Azernews reports, citing the State Tourism Agency.

This represents an increase of 201,138 people, or 52%, compared to the same period last year. Of those who visited the reserves, 218,967 were foreign tourists, marking a 78% increase from last year's figures.

The agency also noted that Azerbaijan has significant cultural tourism potential. Tourists visiting the country are interested in a wide range of products, including health, mountain, culinary, and cultural tourism. Groups visiting historical monuments and reserves gain insights into the country's history and culture.

Observations indicate that tourists show a strong interest in historical monuments. Properly showcasing these monuments in Baku, Sheki, Gabala, and the liberated regions as part of cultural tourism routes enhances the promotion of the country's history and culture. Effective use of these monuments for tourism purposes could attract even more visitors.