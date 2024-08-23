Azerbaijan Sees Remarkable Rise In Tourist Numbers
Date
8/23/2024 7:16:40 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
In the first half of this year, 305,376 people visited the
reserves, Azernews reports, citing the State
Tourism Agency.
This represents an increase of 201,138 people, or 52%, compared
to the same period last year. Of those who visited the reserves,
218,967 were foreign tourists, marking a 78% increase from last
year's figures.
The agency also noted that Azerbaijan has significant cultural
tourism potential. Tourists visiting the country are interested in
a wide range of tourism products, including health, mountain,
culinary, and cultural tourism. Groups visiting historical
monuments and reserves gain insights into the country's history and
culture.
Observations indicate that tourists show a strong interest in
historical monuments. Properly showcasing these monuments in Baku,
Sheki, Gabala, and the liberated regions as part of cultural
tourism routes enhances the promotion of the country's history and
culture. Effective use of these monuments for tourism purposes
could attract even more visitors.
