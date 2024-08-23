Baby Care Products Market Poised For Growth, Expected To Reach US$192.977 Billion By 2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Care Products market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The baby care products sector is on an upwards trajectory with an anticipated growth of 5.54% CAGR, projecting an increase from US$147.403 billion in 2024 to US$192.977 billion by 2029. This expansion is fueled by a global upsurge in demand for cutting-edge, child-friendly products that cater to the evolving needs of parents worldwide.
A notable increase in the global infant population serves as a cornerstone for the rising demand for baby care products. Further backed by heightened awareness around infant health and safety, consumers show an inclination towards products with natural ingredients that comply with stringent safety standards. Moreover, innovative products that resonate with the contemporary values of environmentally-conscious parenting are gaining traction, which in turn stimulates the market growth.
Infant Formula Segment to Propel Market Expansion
The infant formula sector, with its vital role in providing essential nutrients for newborns and infants, is a significant contributor to the market's growth. The segment's potential is underpinned by growing concerns over nutritional deficiencies and a concerted effort from organizations to promote infant health, particularly in economically developing regions.
India's Notable Market Contribution
Due to its large share in the global population and a consistent rise in its infant population, India is poised to fast-track the market growth for baby care products. The country's increasing urbanization, augmented parenthood awareness, and the strong presence of major industry players consolidate the market at a national level. Governmental initiatives to enhance child nutrition further invigorate this progress.
Extensive Market Segmentation
The global baby care products market is meticulously segmented and analyzed across various domains, including product types such as baby food, body care, safety and convenience, as well as distribution channels ranging from online platforms to offline stores. This segmentation provides comprehensive insights into the extensive scope of the market.
Geographical Spread and Future Outlook
The market spans across key geographic regions, encompassing North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific, each contributing to the global market landscape through specific regional dynamics and consumer behaviors. With persistently evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements in product development, the global baby care products market is poised for a significant ascension in the forthcoming years, supporting the well-being of infants and addressing the dynamic needs of modern-day parenting.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 150
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $147.4 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $192.98 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.5%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Companies Featured
Offline
Procter & Gamble Pigeon Corporation Nestle S.A. Johnson & Johnson Abbott Unilever Kimberly Clark Corporation Cotton Babies Inc. The Himalaya Drug Company Dabur International Limited
Online
Mamaearth Mother Sparsh The Moms Co. Chicco India Littlo Me n Mom Firstcry Maate Mothercare India Omumsie Softsens
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Baby Care Products Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN23082024004107003653ID1108593534
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.