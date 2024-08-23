Brazil’S Friday Morning Call: Key Data And Market Movements To Watch

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's economic agenda, featuring significant data releases, influences investor behavior both in Brazil and globally.



The focus is on Brazil's IPC-S inflation data release. This data offers weekly insights into price fluctuations and economic trends. It is critical for shaping strategies and policy decisions.



In July 2024, Brazil's collected a significant R$ 231 billion ($42 billion). This 9.55% increase from last year reflects strong economic and fiscal strides.



From January to July 2024, total revenue hit R$ 1.53 trillion ($278 billion), a 9.15% rise from 2023, adjusted for inflation.





Key Economic Indicators for August 23





Brazil: At 8:00 AM, the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) releases the IPC-S data. This index tracks consumer price changes. It indicates inflationary pressures in the Brazilian economy. It could signal shifts in monetary policy or consumer behavior.







Ibovespa's Fluctuations: Recent reports suggest a hiccup in Ibovespa's record streak. Remarks from the Brazilian Central Bank influence this. They may indicate a cautious economic outlook.



Currency Volatility: The U.S. dollar shows strength against the Brazilian real. It nears R$5.60, bolstered by U.S. economic data. Domestic monetary policy comments highlight global market interconnectedness.



Oil Movements: Oil prices see an uptick, climbin over 1%. Positive U.S. economic signals drive this, serving as a global economic barometer.

Gold Movements: On Thursday, gold future s closed significantly lower, falling more than 1%, as the U.S. dollar saw considerable gains on the international stage. In the Comex metal division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, gold for December delivery declined by 1.22% to $2,516.70 per troy ounce.







Volkswagen's Investment: The automotive giant pledges R$13 billion to enhance São Paulo's sector. This signals robust confidence in the local market's growth potential.



JHSF's International Expansion: The unveiling of Hotel Fasano in Italy marks a significant step. JHSF enhances its global presence, underscoring ambition and expansion.



Vibra Energy: Following a strategic acquisition, Vibra Energy solidifies its position in the energy sector. It aims for long-term market dominance.

CCR: Fitch Ratings recently reaffirmed CCR's national credit rating at 'AAA(bra)', indicating a stable outlook ahead.



CCR: Fitch Ratings recently reaffirmed CCR's national credit rating at 'AAA(bra)', indicating a stable outlook ahead.

Market participants digest recent performances and strategic shifts. They focus on major Brazilian corporations and the broader economic landscape.